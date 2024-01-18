PRC engineers arrive to begin feasibility study on Auki Road Network Tarsealing

A six member delegation of engineers from the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) arrived in the country today (Thursday 18) to begin the feasibility study on the Auki Road Tarsealing Project.

The team were received on arrival by senior officials from the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

The feasibility study is a crucial phase of the project which will determine the other phases of the project up to completion.

The Solomon Islands Government through the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and the Chinese Embassy in Honiara signed Exchange of Letters to formalize the project late last year.

The arrival of the team of engineers is a testament of China’s commitment to support the infrastructure needs of Malaita.

Malaita has the longest unsealed road network in the country but conditions continue to deteriorate over the years, making travel and transportation services unsafe and expensive for rural people.

The Chinese team is scheduled to travel to Auki soon.

ENDS///