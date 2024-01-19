Submit Release
Gizo police friendly match with Nukunau community

 

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Gizo police station successfully conducted a friendly volleyball match at Nukunau community in Western Province on 16 January 2024.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “Our Community Policing team has organised a friendly volleyball match on our sport day (Tuesdays) with one of the communities that have an existing Crime Prevention Committee, ”PPC Lenialu says, “After the games, the Community Policing Team conducts an awareness talk on illegal sale of beer, brewing of kwaso and homebrews and its effects including its charges.”

Chief Superintendent Lenialu says, “Gizo police officers on their way back from Nukunau have conducted a route march to Gizo as part of the exercise for our upcoming public order management (POM) training in February.”

“I thank and acknowledge the leaders of Nukunau community for working together with police in organising the games and allowing us to do awareness talk. The turnout of people of all ages truly shows great leadership,” says Mr. Lenialu.

RSIPF officers on route march arriving at Gizo town

RSIPF officers on route march living Nukunau community

Volleyball match

