MILESTONE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Behalf of Milestone Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Milestone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MIST) on behalf of Milestone stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Milestone has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On December 26, 2023, before the market opened, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it had received a Refuse to File (“RFT”) letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its recently submitted New Drug Application for its lead candidate, Etripamil. In the RFT, the FDA noted that Milestone had not provided the agency with sufficient information to begin its review and sought additional information related to the timing of adverse events in the Milestone’s Phase 3 trial.

On this news, Milestone’s stock price fell $0.96 per share, or 33.33% in intraday trading.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Milestone shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: