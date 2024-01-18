Submit Release
AB973 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities - 2024-01-18

WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to renumber and amend 50.035 (1); and to create 50.035 (1) (c) and 103.155 of the statutes; Relating to: mandatory training regarding human trafficking for employees of community-based residential facilities and owners of certain entities and certain other employees and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities

Important Actions (newest first)

