WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to renumber and amend 940.302 (3) and 948.051 (3); and to create 893.586, 895.439 (title), 895.439 (1) (title) and 895.439 (2) (title) of the statutes; Relating to: the civil causes of action for human trafficking and trafficking a child.
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
AB974 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2024-01-18
