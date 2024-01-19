Donaghy legislation to prevent speeding-related collisions heard in committee

OLYMPIA—A piece of legislation designed to curb speeding-related collisions was heard in the House Transportation Committee on Thursday. House Bill 2384 reduces barriers to the use of traffic cameras to crack down on speeding, the second most common risk factor in fatal crashes in Washington.

Speed contributes to traffic fatalities in two ways. First, it increases the likelihood of a crash since a driver has less time react and has a narrower field of vision. Secondly, force increases exponentially with more speed, which leads to more deaths.

“2022 saw the largest number of traffic fatalities since 1990 and 2023 looks to be even worse,” said Donaghy. “Speeding, and substance use, are leading factors in traffic deaths. We owe it to every Washingtonian to curb both of these deadly contributing factors.”

The bill clarifies how cities and counties can opt to establish speed camera programs through local ordinances. It also maintains privacy protections and allows cities and counties to reinvest revenues from traffic camera fines into safety improvements.

Fixed, conspicuous traffic cameras have been shown to be highly effective in limiting traffic-related injury and death. Studies have shown that fixed camera sites can reduce injury by up to 25 percent and fatalities by up to 32 percent.

The Transportation Committee will now discuss voting the proposed legislation out of committee, sending it to the House floor for a vote.