Governor Abbott Statement On DOJ Critical Incident Review Of Robb Elementary School Tragedy

TEXAS, January 18 - January 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) release of its Critical Incident Review of the Response to the Mass Shooting at Robb Elementary School:

"Following the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School, Texas took swift action to bolster security in our schools and in our communities, and I thank the U.S. Department of Justice for their critical incident review of the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School. The State of Texas has already adopted and implemented some of the recommendations proposed by the DOJ in this review. We will continue to evaluate all possible means of making our schools safer, and we will carefully review all other recommendations the Department has offered to prevent future tragedies across our state."