On December 1, California launched a new, voluntary program called Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment, also known as CARE Court. The program helps adults with untreated schizophrenia and associated psychotic disorders – and their families – get the services they need.
If You Have a Loved One Experiencing Severe Mental Illness, CARE Court Can Help
