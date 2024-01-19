Decentralized Filmmaking Platform Film.io Debuts During Sundance Film Festival

The platform's soft launch invites film fans and creators to join the Film.io ecosystem in the movement toward a more equitable Hollywood during a series of hosted events

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of Hollywood has arrived, paved by community-led decision-making and collaboration. Film.io, the world’s most powerful community-driven filmmaking ecosystem, today announced it will be making the platform available to the public for the first time ever, timed to the kick-off of the world-renowned Sundance Film Festival. The success of creator projects and overwhelming support from film fans who joined in the platform's Early Access have propelled the ecosystem and built a strong foundation to welcome the public to participate in the governance and creation of a new way to greenlight, fund and distribute film and TV projects.

In addition to launching the platform to the public, Film.io is set to make a splash with an activation at The Marquis Park City on the evening of January 21st during their “The Premiere Series.” Headlined by The Black Keys, the concert event will take place at Park City’s newest music venue from the heart of historic Main Street, in partnership with renowned entertainment company LNE Presents.

"The support and excitement we have seen around Film.io from creators, film enthusiasts, and the web3 community during its early access phase has really reinforced the need for a more collaborative and equitable path to green-light entertainment in the industry,” said Bryan Hertz, Executive Chairman of Ingredient X and Co-Creator of Film.io. “The platform is already being embraced by industry veterans and independents alike. It feels fitting for Film.io to open to the public while Sundance is taking place as a celebration of the democratization of the filmmaking industry."

Film.io welcomes film fans and creators to join the creative content hub and craft stories with the support of a community that is passionate about greenlighting the entertainment they want to see. Film.io leverages decentralized technology and community-led decision-making to unite fans and creators, allowing them to greenlight great movies and TV series inclusively and collaboratively.

Joining Film.io grants fans and creators access to the community’s FAN Token giving anyone in the world, regardless of background, geography or income, access to the global filmmaking economy. Film.io allows for inclusive decision-making among members, creating a platform that integrates the community into the industry—and vice versa. Through Film.io, members can influence the film industry's future by staking FAN Tokens, representing a unit of governance in the new Hollywood. Over 19 million FAN Tokens have been staked in support of over 200 feature-length films and TV series on the platform so far.

Film.io liberates creators by allowing them to develop, package and promote their film or TV project, build an audience, receive market validation, open access to funding and licensing opportunities, and participate in contests. As fans interact with creator project proposals, its Go Score™ increases. ​​The Go Score™, a project’s success fingerprint, represents aggregate totals of fan collaboration with token stakes, project reviews, project shares and a host of other in-platform gamified engagements engineered to better predict a project’s market reception. Film.io’s community has already caught the attention of industry veterans like Emmy Award winning comedian Craig Shoemaker and world-renowned animator David Feiss, whose animated series ‘Chickenship’ is garnering massive fan support on the platform, as well as director Nate Smith, whose feature film ‘Saurus City’ stars Dennis Quaid, Ron Perlman, Emma Roberts, Julia Ormond and Tim Meadows.

Film.io empowers fans to participate in a collaborative ecosystem by encouraging them to stake their FAN Tokens to projects they support. Fans can explore creator projects and receive exclusive updates on their favorite films and TV shows such as behind-the-scenes photos, teasers, trailers, artwork reveals and more, and are encouraged to stake FAN Tokens, helping their favorite project move through the Film.io ranks. Staked FAN Tokens act as a vote, awarding governance power and platform reputation to the fan while allowing a project to move through the Film.io ecosystem.

The platform also introduces new opportunities for film investors and producers to scout diverse projects that have an engaged fanbase and commercial viability using Film.io’s proprietary Go Score™.

“Coming off all the major setbacks affecting the livelihoods of creators such as the recent strike, the traditional Hollywood system has room for progress,” said Lauren Magura, VP of Entertainment at Ingredient X and Co-Creator of Film.io.“Film.io is offering a revolutionary approach, placing decision-making power into the hands of diverse creators and passionate fans. Film.io represents a new era, where the community greenlights films collaboratively, paving the way for more inclusive storytelling. Film.io is shaping the future of Hollywood, and everyone's voice matters and can be heard when the power of creativity is decentralized.”

A tectonic shift is happening in the industry, and the path to a more collaborative, transparent, accessible and inclusive film industry is built on the blockchain. Interested in joining the movement and paving the way to a new Hollywood governed by creators and fans? Join here to help govern the new Hollywood, earn FAN Tokens, and help write the next blockbuster.

Film.io is the world’s most powerful decentralized filmmaking ecosystem, placing Hollywood decision-making into the hands of creators and fans. Film.io leverages blockchain technology and fan collaboration to provide filmmakers with an end-to-end solution for creating, funding and distributing their projects.

Film.io liberates film and TV creators by replacing centralized power with collaboration and inclusivity. Film.io’s platform allows creators to submit projects as proposals, build audiences and receive market validation, expanding access to funding and licensing. It empowers fans to vote on film and TV projects by staking Film.io’s native FAN Token to projects they support and allows film investors, studios and streamers to scout market-validated projects with pre-developed audiences and analytics. FAN Tokens are the governance and platform token used to join and participate in the DAO as well as other platform activities.

