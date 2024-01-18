January 18 - Statement from Secretary of State Jena Griswold on SCOTUS Brief Filed by Donald Trump

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, January 18, 2024 - Today, Donald Trump filed a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that he is eligible to appear on the Colorado Republican Presidential Primary Ballot.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold has issued the following statement:

“Donald Trump continues to argue that he shouldn’t face consequences for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The presidency should not be a get-out-of-jail-free card for engaging in insurrection. The American people deserve leaders who support and respect the language of the Constitution. I will be filing my office’s brief in response to Trump’s groundless contentions, and I look forward to oral arguments before the Supreme Court next month.”

Background:

On January 5, 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Mr. Trump’s appeal to consider the following question: “Did the Colorado Supreme Court err in ordering President Trump excluded from the 2024 presidential primary ballot?”

The deadline for the Secretary’s response brief is Jan. 31, 2024. Trump is entitled to file a reply brief on Feb. 5, 2024. The oral argument is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2024.