Senator Hughes Announces Over $600K for Parks and Outdoor Spaces in Philadelphia

January 18, 2024 − Philadelphia, PA – Today, Senator Vincent Hughes announced over $600,000 in Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program (GTRP) grants for projects in Philadelphia. The grants are administered by the PA Department of Community and Economic Development.

“Our district will be getting over $600,000 for outdoor projects that will improve our parks, playgrounds, and trails,” said Senator Hughes. “These investments are going directly into spaces in Philadelphia that everyone will be able to enjoy and appreciate.”

The following projects in the 7th District were awarded GTRP grants:

Comprehensive Planning of New Wissahickon Gateway Trailhead- $35,700

Kendrick Recreation Center Play Area Improvement Project- $76,351

Laurel Hill Cemetery Landscape Restoration Phase 3- $223,196

Malcolm X Memorial Park- $ 76,351

More information about the grants and DCED can be found online.