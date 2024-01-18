FSIS Public Health Alert 01182024 - PRODUCED WITHOUT BENEFIT OF INSPECTION

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because Dim Sum Factory Inc., a Flushing, N.Y., establishment, produced and distributed raw, frozen pork dumpling products without the benefit of federal inspection. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.







The raw, frozen pork wonton dumpling products were produced on various dates since September 6, 2023, and have a shelf life of 18 months. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view label]:





1.5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “GOGO DUMPLING Pork & Shepherd’s Purse Wontons (Handmade).”



The products bear establishment number “EST. 1656” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor in New York and sold online nationwide.



The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. FSIS determined that the location where the pork wonton products were being produced were not on the official premises of the establishment and, therefore, were not inspected.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Daisy Ching, Sales Manager of Dim Sum Factory Inc., at 862-872-0076.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



