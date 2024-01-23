SCDC Proudly Welcomes Najma Lakhia as Chief Financial Officer of S.H.A.R.E. Property Management
I'm thrilled to join S.H.A.R.E. Property Management, merging financial excellence with top-notch customer service. I'm excited to strengthen financial strategies for multifamily tenants & communities.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly welcomes Najma Lakhia as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of its subsidiary, S.H.A.R.E. Property Management. In this pivotal role, Ms. Lakhia will oversee critical departments, including Accounting, Human Resources, Investment, and Strategy, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Groh. Her appointment marks a significant stride in reinforcing the financial framework vital to the success of SCDC's Class A multifamily communities.
— Najma Lakhia
With a remarkable academic background encompassing a Master’s in Business and a Doctorate in Law from New York University, Najma Lakhia brings over two decades of executive financial expertise across diverse industries such as technology, oil/gas, and food/beverage. Her consistent dedication to customer service and transparent financial practices sets her apart in her field.
Ms. Lakhia wholistically transforms companies. Notably, she spearheaded the creation of a comprehensive 5-year business plan that fueled substantial financial growth at NZR Energy Group, a 6 billion dollar diversified multi-portfolio company. Her initiative led to a 20% increase in company revenue, boosting US revenue by 25% and global revenue by 30%. Overseeing a $100 million Profit and Loss (P&L), she effectively doubled earnings in three years while achieving a 41% increase in the internal rate of return (IRR). Her responsibilities included managing company controls, reporting, tax compliance, banking relationships, and investor relations.
Ms. Lakhia's expertise included directing large teams of over 2,500 employees and 500 contractors where she controlled the IT & Finance Departments of a $2.5 billion diversified holding company, Pyramid International. Her role included overseeing investor/stakeholder relations and ensuring accurate and timely filings. Additionally, she played a crucial role in implementing major internal Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) initiatives and business transformations.
Ms. Lakhia balances her professional achievements with a commitment to family time.
Najma Lakhia, CFO of S.H.A.R.E. Property Management said, "I'm thrilled to join S.H.A.R.E. Property Management, merging financial excellence with top-notch customer service. I'm excited to strengthen our financial strategies for vibrant multifamily tenants and communities."
Odell Abdur-Raheem, CEO of S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp, stated, "Najma Lakhia's expertise and commitment align perfectly with our values. Her leadership will elevate our financial framework and customer service.”
With her astute oversight of budgeting, forecasting, financing activities, cash flow management, and reporting, Najma Lakhia's appointment aligns seamlessly with S.H.A.R.E. Property Management's goals. Her leadership promises to strengthen the financial foundation of the company as it continues to serve tenants and multifamily communities.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
Rachel Kay
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
+1 281-863-9929
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other