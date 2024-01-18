Iowa Governor's School Safety Bureau reports "swatting" calls
January 17, 2024
DES MOINES, Iowa - On the afternoon of January 17, 2024, approximately 13 school districts throughout Iowa received anonymous “swatting” calls. Swatting calls are intended to trigger an immediate and widespread law enforcement deployment or emergency service response to a specific location.
Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are working together to investigate these incidents. Notifications were made to school districts throughout Iowa to advise of these swatting calls. The Iowa Department of Public Safety and the Iowa Governor’s School Safety Bureau will continue to monitor and report any future threats facing Iowa Schools.
