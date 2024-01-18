Submit Release
Iowa Governor's School Safety Bureau reports "swatting" calls

January 17, 2024

DES MOINES, Iowa - On the afternoon of January 17, 2024, approximately 13 school districts throughout Iowa received anonymous “swatting” calls. Swatting calls are intended to trigger an immediate and widespread law enforcement deployment or emergency service response to a specific location. 

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are working together to investigate these incidents. Notifications were made to school districts throughout Iowa to advise of these swatting calls.  The Iowa Department of Public Safety and the Iowa Governor’s School Safety Bureau will continue to monitor and report any future threats facing Iowa Schools.

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

