Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) will release its second quarter fiscal 2024 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.



To access the call by phone, please visit this link for registration ( phone registration link ) to be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events .

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website for 30 days.

