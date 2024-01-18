Jean-Marc Laouchez Joins Americares Board of Directors

Stamford, Conn. –Jan. 18, 2024 – Americares, the health-focused relief and development organization, is pleased to announce the election of Jean-Marc Laouchez to its Board of Directors. His three-year term began Jan. 1.

A senior partner in the organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry, Laouchez is a member of the firm’s Global Leadership Team and leads the Korn Ferry Institute. The Korn Ferry Institute conducts advanced research, intellectual property development and analytics on people and organizational performance. Laouchez works with executives and scientists to anticipate and offer insights into the future of work. He also recently created Leadership U for Humanity, a social impact initiative of the Korn Ferry Charitable Foundation, to increase the pipeline of diverse leaders and talents from underrepresented communities.

“Jean-Marc brings to the board a wealth of expertise in leadership development and talent management,” said Americares President and CEO Christine Squires. “His energy, commitment to our mission and alignment with our organizational values will help shape a brighter future for Americares and the communities we serve.”

The Americares Board of Directors oversees all aspects of the organization’s life-changing health programs, including its disaster response work and support for 4,000 under-resourced hospitals and health clinics worldwide.

A leader in the humanitarian sector, Americares is No. 9 on Forbes 2023 list of Top 100 Charities and a four-star rated charity—the highest possible—by Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. Americares helps communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters; increase accessibility, availability, affordability and acceptability of medicine and medical supplies; improve and expand health services; and prevent disease and promote good health.

Laouchez first became involved with Americares in 2022 when he joined an Americares Partner Summit panel discussion exploring best practices for creating community and integrating mental health and wellness in remote workplaces.

“Forty years of serving people affected by poverty and disasters through more than 4,000 health centers, including an international network of health partners, makes Americares one of the highest impact organizations I know. I am honored and excited to join Americares Board of Directors to help sustain and expand such impact,” said Laouchez.

Laouchez currently serves on the boards of directors of Trace TV, an urban culture and empowerment company, and the Velocity Network Foundation, an international HR Tech consortium that develops a blockchain-based platform for talent credentials.

Prior to these positions, Laouchez worked in leadership and advisory roles at Hay Group, Axialent (as Brazil CEO), McKinsey and Banque Indosuez.

A native of Martinique, he earned a bachelor’s degree in strategy and finance from Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Paris and completed his MBA at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and at the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (Coppead).

Laouchez lives in Miami with his wife, Liz.