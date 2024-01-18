Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,460 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cooper Joins President Biden to Announce $82 Million in New Investments to Connect Thousands of North Carolinians to High-Speed Internet

NORTH CAROLINA, January 18 - Governor Roy Cooper joined President Joe Biden in Raleigh today to announce $82 million in new investments from the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund that will connect at least 16,000 North Carolina homes and businesses to high-speed internet as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda. This $82 million award will fund Governor Cooper’s Stop-Gap Solutions Program aimed at delivering reliable high-speed internet access to the state’s hardest to reach locations.

“We are grateful for the Biden-Harris Administration’s unwavering commitment to closing the digital divide here in North Carolina and across the nation,” said Governor Cooper. “Accessing the internet is a necessity in today’s world, and President Biden has continued to be an invaluable partner in our efforts to not only connect North Carolinians to reliable, high-speed internet, but also ensure that they can afford it.”

Overall, the Biden-Harris Administration is investing over $3 billion in North Carolina through the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help connect families and businesses to reliable and affordable internet. Using $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funding, North Carolina will connect over 300,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet by 2026. The state has already put this funding toward nearly $350 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to connect 137,646 households and 4,441 businesses in 92 counties, along with $22 million in Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) program awards that will connect 6,012 more households and 164 businesses in 14 counties to high-speed internet. American Rescue Plan funds are also supporting efforts to increase access to devices and digital literacy and skills training.

North Carolina is also receiving more than $1.5 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program that will be used to connect all North Carolinians to affordable, reliable high-speed internet service.

In addition, Governor Cooper has joined the Biden-Harris Administration in urging Congress to continue funding the Affordable Connectivity Program that helps millions of U.S. households, including nearly 900,000 in North Carolina, afford reliable high-speed internet. Without Congressional action, 22.6 million U.S. households will see a significant spike in their internet bill and potentially lose service entirely when current funding is projected to end in mid-2024.

Learn more about Governor Cooper’s plan to close the digital divide in North Carolina at ncbroadband.gov.

###

You just read:

Gov. Cooper Joins President Biden to Announce $82 Million in New Investments to Connect Thousands of North Carolinians to High-Speed Internet

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more