HHS Launches New Medicaid/CHIP Resource Hub to Help Keep People Covered

As part of continuing efforts by the Biden-Harris Administration to help people access comprehensive, high-quality health coverage, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) launched a new, online and user-friendly hub for partners to access critical Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) renewal and transition resources.

The outreach and engagement resource hub pulls together materials from across the federal government. It is a key part of the Administration’s all-hands-on-deck effort to ensure people with Medicaid or CHIP coverage are aware of states’ renewal process and can easily renew their coverage, or, if appropriate, get connected to other coverage through their job or the Affordable Care Act Marketplaces. Most of the resources available on this new centralized hub were developed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Other resources come from different HHS agencies or U.S. Government agencies that have worked closely with HHS and CMS to develop these additional resources. This effort represents an all-of-government approach to assist people who are renewing or transitioning their coverage.

“Nobody who is eligible for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program should be disenrolled simply because they didn’t have enough information about the renewal process,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “We encourage our partners to utilize this new resource hub to help ensure children and families have the coverage that’s right for them. We also urge states to join us in partnering with local governments and community organizations to reach people eligible for Medicaid and CHIP where they are.”

The webpage features communications materials and toolkits to meet the diverse needs of the public including those in languages such as English - PDF, Español/Spanish - PDF, 中文/Chinese - PDF, हिन्दी/Hindi - PDF, 한국어/Korean - PDF, Tagalog - PDF, TIẾNG VIỆT/Vietnamese - PDF and more. The hub also includes materials to reach different populations including by state, for people in rural areas, various racial and ethnic communities, and for those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and/or Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits, to name just a few. Partners can also find information to educate their communities about potential scams and fraud related to Medicaid renewals, among other helpful resources.

HHS, through CMS, has worked closely with state Medicaid agencies to provide guidance on federal requirements, develop strategies to make Medicaid and CHIP renewals easier for people, and troubleshoot operational issues. HHS and CMS continue to partner with health plans, health care providers, federally-qualified health centers, home visiting programs, early childhood providers, advocates and civil rights leaders, faith-based leaders, employers and private sector partners, and other community-based organizations. HHS has also conducted extensive outreach and advertising efforts to increase awareness about the return to regular Medicaid and CHIP renewals.

HHS will continue to work with partners and stakeholders to maximize coverage for as many people as possible and will monitor states’ renewal efforts to ensure their compliance with federal Medicaid renewal requirements. More information about Medicaid and CHIP renewals can be found here.

