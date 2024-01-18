When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 18, 2024
Product Type: Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Allergens - Peanuts, Milk, Soy, Wheat, and Sesame
Company Name: Whitley's Peanut Factory

Company Announcement

Whitley’s Peanut Factory of Hayes, Virginia is recalling 12oz Deluxe Nut Mix with specific code dates because they may contain undeclared peanuts, milk, soy, wheat, and sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these ingredients run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Deluxe Nut Mix was distributed to wholesalers and retail customers nationwide between the weeks of August 21st, 2023 through January 10th, 2024. The product(s) were available for purchase on the company website at www.WhitleysPeanut.com, through mail-order catalogue, and in select US retail stores.

The recall of this product was initiated after the Quality Assurance Department became aware of a limited number of 10.5oz Whit’s Party Mix tins labeled with 12oz Deluxe Nut Mix labels. The depth of the recall has been expanded to include the previous production date through the time in which the company became aware of the issue. While both products contain almonds, Whit’s Party Mix also includes peanuts, milk, soy, wheat, and sesame which are not listed in the “Contains” statement of the Deluxe Nut Mix label.

Recalled product can be easily identified by checking the manufacturing code on the bottom of the tin. Only 12oz Deluxe Nut Mix labeled tins bearing the code dates below are affected.

UPC Code Description Lot Code(s) Single Unit UPC: 703795000551 Deluxe Nut Mix 12oz(340g) MFG 22823; MFG 25023; MFG 25823;

MFG 29323; MFG 35623

The company has received no reports of illness or injury to date.

Customers who may have purchased or received this product are advised to inspect any Deluxe Nut Mix 12oz tins for the lot codes above, and discontinue use immediately if found to be affected. Consumers may contact Customer Service for a refund, and safely dispose of any mislabeled tins. If a consumer experiences an allergic reaction, they are urged to seek medical attention right away. For questions, please contact CustomerCare@WhitleysPeanut.com, or call 1-800-470-2244 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5PM Eastern Time.

This recall is being executed with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration