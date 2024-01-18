Kane Biotech Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company”, “Kane” or “Kane Biotech”) announces today that on February 20, 2024, the Company will hold a special meeting of its shareholders (the “Meeting”) to consider the election of Dr. Robert Huizinga as an additional director of the Company. The information circular and other materials with respect to the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ by the Company in due course.



Dr. Huizinga is currently the principal of Reformation Consulting Services. He was formerly the Executive Vice-President of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) and led the clinical development of voclosporin which had first year sales of $100 million USD. Prior to that, Dr. Huizinga was the Vice President of Clinical Affairs for Isotechnika Inc, and was a clinical investigator at the University of Alberta. Dr. Huizinga holds a PhD in Organizational Leadership, a Masters in Clinical Epidemiology, holds his Nephrology certification and is a member of Sigma Theta Tau. He holds a certificate in leadership from EQUIP Leadership. Dr. Huizinga has been a member of Kane Biotech’s Scientific Advisory Board since 2018.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (80 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™, DermaKB Biofilm™, and revyve™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

