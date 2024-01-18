Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,291 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,456 in the last 365 days.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly and Annual Earnings and Financial Results

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $26.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $52.3 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $19.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $100.0 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, as compared to $142.6 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, for the prior year. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

  For the Three Months Ended,   For the Year Ended,
Performance Ratios (Quarterly Ratios Annualized):

 December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Return on average assets 0.78 %   0.57 %   1.62 %   0.74 %   1.15 %
Return on average stockholders’ equity 6.41     4.75     13.25     6.13     9.24  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a) 9.33     6.93     19.85     8.97     13.96  
Return on average tangible common equity (a) 9.81     7.29     20.97     9.44     14.76  
Efficiency ratio 60.38     63.37     44.56     61.71     53.80  
Net interest margin 2.82     2.91     3.64     3.02     3.37  

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. ROTCE also excludes preferred stock from stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.


Core earnings1 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 were $26.3 million and $104.7 million, respectively, or $0.45 and $1.78 per diluted share, a decrease from $39.5 million and $138.0 million, or $0.67 and $2.34 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and an increase from $18.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP1 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 were $37.9 million and $156.6 million, respectively, or $0.65 and $2.66 per diluted share, as compared to $56.5 million and $190.7 million, or $0.96 and $3.24 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $35.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

  For the Three Months Ended,   For the Year Ended,
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
Core Ratios1 (Quarterly Ratios Annualized):   2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Return on average assets   0.77 %     0.54 %     1.22 %     0.78 %     1.11 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   9.20       6.54       15.01       9.39       13.50  
Return on average tangible common equity   9.67       6.88       15.86       9.89       14.28  
Efficiency ratio   60.02       64.29       50.78       60.61       54.21  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.45     $ 0.32     $ 0.67     $ 1.78     $ 2.34  
Core PTPP diluted earnings per share   0.65       0.59       0.96       2.66       3.24  
                                       

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

  • Deposits: Total deposits remained stable decreasing less than 1% for the quarter to $10.4 billion, and grew 8% for the year. Additionally, the loan-to-deposit ratio was 97.70% at December 31, 2023.
  • Capital: The Company’s estimated common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased to 10.88%, as compared to 9.93% in the prior year. Book value and tangible book value per share were $27.96 and $18.35, respectively, increasing $1.15 and $1.27 from the prior year.2
  • Expenses: Non-interest expense decreased by 7% to $60.2 million from the prior linked quarter and remained relatively flat compared to the prior year period. Non-interest expense included a $1.7 million FDIC special assessment charge in the current quarter.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to report on our current quarter results; rounding out the year positively and executing on our strategies to improve operating expenses, diversify and strengthen our deposit base, and bolster our capital position during a tumultuous year for the industry.” Mr. Maher added, “As we turn to 2024, the Company is well positioned to create shareholder value and will remain focused on high quality growth, expense discipline, and prudent balance sheet management.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 108th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on February 16, 2024 to common stockholders of record on February 5, 2024. The Company’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on February 15, 2024 to preferred stockholders of record on January 31, 2024.

1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP or Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net branch consolidation expense (benefit), net (gain) loss on equity investments, net loss on sale of investments, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses (benefit). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
2 Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Results of Operations

The current quarter results were impacted by the following matters. Net interest income and margin were adversely impacted by a continued mix-shift to and repricing of higher cost deposits that outpaced the increase in yields on interest-earning assets. Deposit betas increased modestly to 38%, from 35% in the prior linked quarter.3 Operating expenses included a special assessment charge of $1.7 million related to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s final rule to recover the loss to the Deposit Insurance Fund in 2023. Additionally, operating expenses reflect the net realization of the Company’s performance improvement initiatives and strategic investments made over the past year.

3 Deposit beta measures the change in the interest rates paid for interest-bearing deposit accounts versus the change in the federal funds target rate. Represents the deposit beta for total deposits (interest-bearing and non-interest bearing) for the current rate cycle (since December 31, 2021).

Net Interest Income and Margin

Quarter ended December 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

Net interest income decreased to $87.8 million, from $106.5 million, primarily reflecting the net impact of the higher interest rate environment.

Net interest margin decreased to 2.82%, from 3.64%. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.05% and 0.10% for the respective quarters, net interest margin decreased to 2.77%, from 3.54%. Net interest margin decreased primarily due to the increase in cost of funds outpacing the increase in yield on average interest earning assets.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $743.2 million, primarily driven by increases of $326.8 million in interest-earning deposits and short-term investments and $318.1 million in total loans. The yield on average interest earning assets increased to 5.16%, from 4.46%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.91%, from 1.09%, primarily due to higher cost of deposits. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 2.22%, from 0.53%.

Year ended December 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

Net interest income decreased to $369.7 million, from $377.5 million, reflecting the net impact of the higher interest rate environment.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.02%, from 3.37%. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.05% and 0.11% for the respective years, net interest margin decreased to 2.97%, from 3.26%.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $1.06 billion, primarily driven by increases in total loans of $693.2 million and interest-earning deposits and short-term investments of $254.6 million. The yield on average interest earning assets increased to 4.96%, from 3.85%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.45%, from 0.65%, primarily due to higher cost of deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 1.68%, from 0.31%.

Quarter ended December 31, 2023 vs. September 30, 2023

Net interest income decreased by $3.2 million, reflecting a decrease in net interest margin to 2.82%, from 2.91%, as the increase in cost of funds outpaced the increase in yield of average interest earning assets. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.05% and 0.06% for the respective quarters, net interest margin decreased to 2.77%, from 2.85%.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $35.7 million, while the yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.16%, from 5.08%.

The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.91%, from 2.71%, primarily due to higher cost of deposits. Total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 2.22%, from 1.99%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $30.6 million, primarily due to an increase in total deposits, partially offset by a decrease in FHLB advances.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, was $3.2 million and $17.7 million, respectively, as compared to $3.6 million and $7.8 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and $10.3 million in the prior linked quarter. The current quarter provision was impacted by the net effect of credit rating migrations, declines in prepayment assumptions, and use of an external downside macro-economic forecast scenario.

Net loan charge-offs were $35,000 and $8.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. Net loan recoveries were $5,000 and $340,000 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Net loan charge-offs were $8.3 million in the prior linked quarter, which primarily related to a partial charge-off of $8.4 million on a single credit relationship. Refer to “Asset Quality” section for further discussion.

Non-interest Income

Quarter ended December 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

Other income decreased to $11.9 million, as compared to $27.6 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $2.2 million and $17.2 million, for the respective quarters, related to net gains on equity investments, which included a $17.5 million unrealized gain on the Company’s investment in Auxilior Capital Partners, Inc. in the prior year.

Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased $679,000. The primary driver was a decrease in commercial loan swap income of $490,000, which was adversely impacted by the current interest rate environment resulting in lower swap volume.

Year ended December 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

Other income decreased to $33.6 million, as compared to $59.1 million. Other income was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $4.4 million for the current year, primarily related to $5.3 million of losses related to the sale of investments in the first quarter. Other income for the prior year was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $9.7 million, primarily related to net gains on equity investments.

Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased $11.4 million. The primary drivers were decreases in commercial loan swap income of $6.3 million on lower volume, fees and service charges of $1.5 million primarily due to lower title activity, and bank owned life insurance of $1.3 million related to non-recurring death benefits recognized in the prior year. Additionally, bankcard services revenue decreased $3.3 million due to the Durbin Amendment, which became effective for the Company on July 1, 2022.

Quarter ended December 31, 2023 vs. September 30, 2023

Other income in the prior linked quarter was $10.8 million, which included non-core operations of $1.5 million related to net gains on equity investments. Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $375,000 primarily due to gain on sales of loans.

Non-interest Expense

Quarter ended December 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

Operating expenses increased to $60.2 million, as compared to $59.7 million. Operating expenses were adversely impacted by non-core items of $1.7 million from the FDIC special assessment in the current year and $387,000 from merger related and branch consolidation expenses in the prior year.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses decreased $815,000. The primary drivers were decreases in compensation and benefits of $1.8 million due to lower incentive compensation and professional fees of $1.8 million tied to the Company’s performance improvement initiatives and strategic investments. This was partly offset by increases in data processing expense of $1.8 million, partly driven by one-time recoveries recorded in the prior year, and federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $799,000, primarily due to new assessment rates that went into effect on January 1, 2023.

Year ended December 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

Operating expenses increased to $248.9 million, as compared to $234.9 million. Operating expenses for the years were adversely impacted by $1.8 million and $3.4 million of non-core operations, respectively.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $15.7 million. This was due to increases in professional fees of $5.3 million and compensation and benefits of $3.9 million related to the Company’s performance improvement initiatives and strategic investments, and related severance and other program costs. Additionally, there were increases in federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $2.1 million and data processing expense of $1.7 million, which were driven by the same factors as the three months ended. Marketing expense also increased $1.3 million due to the Company’s enhanced digital strategy efforts, and other operating expenses included higher expenses of $1.1 million primarily related to real estate charges on assets sold during the period from assets held for sale.

Quarter ended December 31, 2023 vs. September 30, 2023

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses decreased by $6.0 million. This was primarily due to decreases in compensation and benefits expense of $3.4 million and professional fees of $2.4 million due to the Company’s improvement initiatives and strategic investments noted above.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $8.6 million and $32.7 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to $17.4 million and $46.6 million, for the same prior year periods, and $6.5 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 23.6% and 23.9% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to 24.6% and 24.0% for the same prior year periods, and 23.9% for the prior linked quarter.

Financial Condition

December 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022        

Total assets increased by $434.4 million to $13.54 billion, from $13.10 billion, primarily due to purchases of available-for-sale debt securities and loan growth. Available-for-sale debt securities increased by $296.2 million to $753.9 million, from $457.6 million, primarily due to purchases of variable-rate mortgage-backed securities in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total loans increased by $276.5 million to $10.19 billion, from $9.92 billion, due to loan originations and growth.

Other assets decreased by $41.4 million to $179.7 million, from $221.1 million, primarily due to a decrease in market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs.

Total liabilities increased by $357.9 million to $11.88 billion, from $11.52 billion. Deposits increased by $759.7 million to $10.43 billion, from $9.68 billion. Time deposits increased by $903.4 million to $2.45 billion, from $1.54 billion, or 23.4% and 15.9% of total deposits, respectively. Retail time deposits increased $1.13 billion, while brokered time deposits decreased $242.0 million. The loans-to-deposit ratio was 97.7%, as compared to 102.5%. FHLB advances decreased by $362.5 million to $848.6 million, from $1.21 billion due to mix shift in funding sources from FHLB advances to deposits.

Other liabilities decreased by $45.4 million to $300.7 million, from $346.2 million, primarily due to a decrease in the market values associated with customer interest rate swaps and related collateral received from counterparties.

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $1.66 billion, as compared to $1.59 billion, primarily reflecting net income, net of dividends, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $15.1 million primarily due to increases in fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.

The Company's estimated common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased to 10.88%, which included an estimated 30 bps improvement due to balance sheet optimization efforts completed in the fourth quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program. There were 2,934,438 shares available for repurchase at December 31, 2023 under the existing repurchase program. Book value per common share increased to $27.96, as compared to $26.81. Tangible book value per common share2 increased to $18.35, as compared to $17.08.

Asset Quality

December 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $29.5 million from $23.3 million and represented 0.29% and 0.23% of total loans, respectively. The increase in non-performing loans was primarily driven by the remaining exposure of $8.8 million on a single credit relationship reported in the prior quarter.

The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 227.21%, as compared to 244.25%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans increased to $19.2 million, from $14.1 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.66% of total loans as compared to 0.57%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.

The Company’s asset quality, excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans, were as follows. Non-performing loans increased to $26.4 million, from $19.3 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 254.64%, as compared to 294.10%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, increased to $17.7 million, from $10.5 million. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $74.7 million, or 0.73% of total loans, as compared to $68.2 million, or 0.69% of total loans.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Annual Meeting

The Company also announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The record date for stockholders to vote at the Annual Meeting is Monday, March 25, 2024. Additional information regarding virtual access to the meeting will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is 1-833-470-1428, toll free, using the access code 040735. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403, access code 247218, from one hour after the end of the call until February 16, 2024. The conference call will also be available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com - in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.5 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
        
In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the effect of our rating under the Community Reinvestment Act, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)

    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
Assets            
Cash and due from banks   $ 153,718   $ 408,882   $ 167,946
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value     753,892     453,208     457,648
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $1,133 at December 31, 2023, $932 at September 30, 2023, and $1,128 at December 31, 2022 (estimated fair value of $1,068,438 at December 31, 2023, $1,047,342 at September 30, 2023, and $1,110,041 at December 31, 2022)     1,159,735     1,189,339     1,221,138
Equity investments     100,163     97,908     102,037
Restricted equity investments, at cost     93,766     82,484     109,278
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $67,137 at December 31, 2023, $63,877 at September 30, 2023, and $56,824 at December 31, 2022     10,136,721     10,068,156     9,868,718
Loans held-for-sale     5,166         690
Interest and dividends receivable     51,874     50,030     44,704
Premises and equipment, net     121,372     122,646     126,705
Bank owned life insurance     266,498     265,071     261,603
Assets held for sale     28     3,004     2,719
Goodwill     506,146     506,146     506,146
Core deposit intangible     9,513     10,489     13,497
Other assets     179,661     240,820     221,067
Total assets   $ 13,538,253   $ 13,498,183   $ 13,103,896
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Deposits   $ 10,434,949   $ 10,533,929   $ 9,675,206
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     848,636     606,056     1,211,166
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers     73,148     82,981     69,097
Other borrowings     196,456     196,183     195,403
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance     22,407     29,696     21,405
Other liabilities     300,712     411,734     346,155
Total liabilities     11,876,308     11,860,579     11,518,432
Stockholders’ equity:            
OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity     1,661,163     1,636,891     1,584,662
Non-controlling interest     782     713     802
Total stockholders’ equity     1,661,945     1,637,604     1,585,464
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 13,538,253   $ 13,498,183   $ 13,103,896
                   


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
    2023     2023     2022     2023     2022
    |--------------------- (Unaudited) ---------------------|   (Unaudited)    
Interest income:                    
Loans   $ 137,110   $ 133,931     $ 117,046   $ 521,865     $ 390,386
Debt securities     15,444     15,223       10,951     59,273       34,407
Equity investments and other     7,880     9,256       2,280     26,836       6,382
Total interest income     160,434     158,410       130,277     607,974       431,175
Interest expense:                    
Deposits     59,467     53,287       13,425     172,018       31,021
Borrowed funds     13,143     14,127       10,364     66,225       22,677
Total interest expense     72,610     67,414       23,789     238,243       53,698
Net interest income     87,824     90,996       106,488     369,731       377,477
Provision for credit losses     3,153     10,283       3,647     17,678       7,768
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     84,671     80,713       102,841     352,053       369,709
Other income:                    
Bankcard services revenue     1,531     1,507       1,437     5,912       9,219
Trust and asset management revenue     610     662       551     2,529       2,386
Fees and service charges     5,315     5,178       5,776     21,254       22,802
Net gain on sales of loans     309     66       10     428       358
Net gain (loss) on equity investments     2,176     1,452       17,187     (3,732 )     9,685
Net gain from other real estate operations                         48
Income from bank owned life insurance     1,427     1,390       1,697     5,280       6,578
Commercial loan swap income     29     11       519     741       7,065
Other     464     496       374     1,212       953
Total other income     11,861     10,762       27,551     33,624       59,094
Operating expenses:                    
Compensation and employee benefits     32,126     35,534       33,943     135,802       131,915
Occupancy     5,218     5,466       5,027     21,188       20,817
Equipment     1,172     1,172       1,131     4,650       4,987
Marketing     1,112     1,183       705     4,238       2,947
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments     4,386     2,557       1,924     11,157       7,359
Data processing     6,430     6,086       4,629     24,835       23,095
Check card processing     991     1,154       1,243     4,640       4,971
Professional fees     2,858     5,258       4,697     18,297       12,993
Amortization of core deposit intangible     976     987       1,159     3,984       4,718
Branch consolidation expense, net               111     70       713
Merger related expenses               276     22       2,735
Other operating expense     4,920     5,087       4,883     20,029       17,631
Total operating expenses     60,189     64,484       59,728     248,912       234,881
Income before provision for income taxes     36,343     26,991       70,664     136,765       193,922
Provision for income taxes     8,591     6,459       17,353     32,700       46,565
Net income     27,752     20,532       53,311     104,065       147,357
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest     70     (135 )     39     36       754
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.     27,682     20,667       53,272     104,029       146,603
Dividends on preferred shares     1,004     1,004       1,004     4,016       4,016
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 26,678   $ 19,663     $ 52,268   $ 100,013     $ 142,587
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.46   $ 0.33     $ 0.89   $ 1.70     $ 2.43
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.46   $ 0.33     $ 0.89   $ 1.70     $ 2.42
Average basic shares outstanding     59,120     59,104       58,584     58,948       58,730
Average diluted shares outstanding     59,123     59,111       58,751     58,957       58,878
                                   


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE     At
      December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Commercial:                    
Commercial real estate - investor   $ 5,353,974     $ 5,334,279     $ 5,319,686     $ 5,296,661     $ 5,171,952  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied     943,891       957,216       981,618       986,366       997,367  
Commercial and industrial     666,532       652,119       620,284       622,201       622,372  
Total commercial     6,964,397       6,943,614       6,921,588       6,905,228       6,791,691  
Consumer:                    
Residential real estate     2,979,534       2,928,259       2,906,556       2,881,811       2,861,991  
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer (“other consumer”)     250,664       251,698       255,486       252,773       264,372  
Total consumer     3,230,198       3,179,957       3,162,042       3,134,584       3,126,363  
Total loans     10,194,595       10,123,571       10,083,630       10,039,812       9,918,054  
Deferred origination costs (fees), net     9,263       8,462       8,267       7,332       7,488  
Allowance for loan credit losses     (67,137 )     (63,877 )     (61,791 )     (60,195 )     (56,824 )
Loans receivable, net   $ 10,136,721     $ 10,068,156     $ 10,030,106     $ 9,986,949     $ 9,868,718  
Mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 68,217     $ 52,796     $ 50,820     $ 50,421     $ 51,736  
  At December 31, 2023 Average Yield                    
Loan pipeline (1):                      
Commercial 8.61 %   $ 124,707     $ 50,756     $ 39,164     $ 236,550     $ 114,232  
Residential real estate 7.14       49,499       66,682       58,022       61,258       36,958  
Other consumer 8.50       8,819       13,795       18,621       20,589       14,890  
Total 8.21 %   $ 183,025     $ 131,233     $ 115,807     $ 318,397     $ 166,080  
                                             


  For the Three Months Ended  
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
  2023   2023   2023   2023   2022  
  Average Yield                      
Loan originations:                        
Commercial 7.68 %   $ 94,294   $ 90,263   $ 197,732   $ 200,504   $ 539,949  
Residential real estate 7.05       113,227     92,299     100,542     65,580     101,530 (2)
Other consumer 8.19       16,971     17,019     22,487     15,927     42,624  
Total 7.40 %   $ 224,492   $ 199,581   $ 320,761   $ 282,011   $ 684,103  
Loans sold     $ 20,138   $ 15,404   $ 18,664   $ 3,861   $ 2,340  


(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2) Excludes residential real estate loan pool purchases of $9.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.


DEPOSITS   At
    December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Type of Account                    
Non-interest-bearing   $ 1,657,119   $ 1,827,381   $ 1,854,136   $ 1,984,197   $ 2,101,308
Interest-bearing checking     3,911,766     3,708,874     3,537,834     3,697,223     3,829,683
Money market     1,021,805     860,025     770,440     615,993     714,386
Savings     1,398,837     1,484,000     1,229,897     1,308,715     1,487,809
Time deposits (1)     2,445,422     2,653,649     2,766,030     2,386,967     1,542,020
Total deposits   $ 10,434,949   $ 10,533,929   $ 10,158,337   $ 9,993,095   $ 9,675,206


(1) Includes brokered time deposits of $631.5 million, $995.5 million, $1.42 billion, $1.24 billion, and $873.4 million at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY (1) December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Non-performing loans:                  
Commercial real estate - investor $ 20,820     $ 20,723     $ 13,000     $ 13,643     $ 10,483  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   351       240       565       251       4,025  
Commercial and industrial   304       1,120       199       162       331  
Residential real estate   5,542       5,624       6,174       5,650       5,969  
Other consumer   2,531       2,391       2,820       2,731       2,457  
Total non-performing loans $ 29,548     $ 30,098     $ 22,758     $ 22,437     $ 23,265  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 19,202     $ 20,591     $ 3,136     $ 11,232     $ 14,148  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2)                  
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 6,420     $ 6,679     $ 6,882     $ 6,556     $ 6,361  
Performing   15,361       7,645       7,516       7,619       7,530  
Total modification to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2) $ 21,781     $ 14,324     $ 14,398     $ 14,175     $ 13,891  
Allowance for loan credit losses $ 67,137     $ 63,877     $ 61,791     $ 60,195     $ 56,824  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable(3)   0.66 %     0.63 %     0.61 %     0.60 %     0.57 %
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans(3)   227.21       212.23       271.51       268.28       244.25  
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.29       0.30       0.23       0.22       0.23  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.22       0.22       0.17       0.17       0.18  
Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans                  
PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses $ 16,122     $ 18,640     $ 18,872     $ 20,513     $ 27,129  
Non-performing PCD loans   3,183       3,177       3,171       3,929       3,944  
Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days   1,516       13,007       1,976       2,248       3,657  
PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2)   771       750       755       758       765  
Asset quality, excluding PCD loans(4)                  
Non-performing loans   26,365       26,921       19,587       18,508       19,321  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans)   17,686       7,584       1,160       8,984       10,491  
Modification to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2)   21,010       13,574       13,643       13,417       13,126  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans(3)   254.64 %     237.28 %     315.47 %     325.24 %     294.10 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.26       0.27       0.19       0.18       0.19  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.19       0.20       0.14       0.14       0.15  


(1) At December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, non-performing loans included the remaining exposure of $8.8 million on a commercial real estate relationship that was partially charged-off during the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
(2) For periods in 2023, balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings. For the 2022 period, the balances represent only troubled debt restructurings.
(3) Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $7.5 million, $8.8 million, $9.8 million, $10.5 million, and $11.4 million at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
(4) All balances and ratios exclude PCD loans.


NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES   For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries:                    
Loan charge-offs   $ (98 )   $ (8,379 )   $ (206 )   $ (10 )   $ (138 )
Recoveries on loans     63       108       83       57       143  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries   $ (35 )   $ (8,271 )   $ (123 )   $ 47     $ 5  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (annualized)     %     0.33 %     %   NM*   NM*
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail:                    
Commercial   $ 9     $ (8,332 )   $ (117 )   $     $ (46 )
Residential real estate     9       17       9       8       9  
Other consumer     (53 )     44       (15 )     39       42  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries   $ (35 )   $ (8,271 )   $ (123 )   $ 47     $ 5  

* Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 396,843     $ 5,423   5.42 %   $ 470,825     $ 6,440   5.43 %   $ 70,023     $ 634   3.59 %
Securities(2)   1,863,136       17,901   3.81       1,873,450       18,039   3.82       1,764,764       12,597   2.83  
Loans receivable, net(3)                                  
Commercial   6,937,191       105,260   6.02       6,923,743       103,069   5.91       6,715,896       88,991   5.26  
Residential real estate   2,957,671       27,934   3.78       2,918,612       26,765   3.67       2,841,073       24,532   3.45  
Other consumer   250,300       3,916   6.21       252,126       4,097   6.45       262,911       3,523   5.32  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees   (56,001 )             (53,959 )             (48,776 )        
Loans receivable, net   10,089,161       137,110   5.40       10,040,522       133,931   5.30       9,771,104       117,046   4.76  
Total interest-earning assets   12,349,140       160,434   5.16       12,384,797       158,410   5.08       11,605,891       130,277   4.46  
Non-interest-earning assets   1,243,967               1,252,416               1,228,520          
Total assets $ 13,593,107             $ 13,637,213             $ 12,834,411          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 3,908,517       19,728   2.00 %   $ 3,692,500       14,938   1.61 %   $ 3,989,403       4,911   0.49 %
Money market   941,859       7,520   3.17       832,729       5,698   2.71       738,637       917   0.49  
Savings   1,446,935       5,193   1.42       1,391,811       3,311   0.94       1,539,175       285   0.07  
Time deposits   2,596,706       27,026   4.13       2,867,921       29,340   4.06       1,486,410       7,312   1.95  
Total   8,894,017       59,467   2.65       8,784,961       53,287   2.41       7,753,625       13,425   0.69  
FHLB advances   615,172       7,470   4.82       701,343       8,707   4.93       632,207       6,475   4.06  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   80,181       387   1.91       76,620       261   1.35       88,191       41   0.18  
Other borrowings(4)   321,369       5,286   6.53       317,210       5,159   6.45       195,167       3,848   7.82  
Total borrowings   1,016,722       13,143   5.13       1,095,173       14,127   5.12       915,565       10,364   4.49  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,910,739       72,610   2.91       9,880,134       67,414   2.71       8,669,190       23,789   1.09  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   1,739,499               1,841,198               2,221,884          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities(4)   292,170               272,982               378,481          
Total liabilities   11,942,408               11,994,314               11,269,555          
Stockholders’ equity   1,650,699               1,642,899               1,564,856          
Total liabilities and equity $ 13,593,107             $ 13,637,213             $ 12,834,411          
Net interest income     $ 87,824           $ 90,996           $ 106,488    
Net interest rate spread(5)         2.25 %           2.37 %           3.37 %
Net interest margin(6)         2.82 %           2.91 %           3.64 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         2.22 %           1.99 %           0.53 %
                                         


    For the Year Ended
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments   $ 327,539     $ 17,084   5.22 %   $ 72,913     $ 1,106   1.52 %
Securities (2)     1,905,413       69,025   3.62       1,792,598       39,683   2.21  
Loans receivable, net (3)                        
Commercial     6,903,731       400,459   5.80       6,386,755       287,044   4.49  
Residential real estate     2,911,246       105,796   3.63       2,724,398       91,432   3.36  
Other consumer     255,359       15,610   6.11       256,912       11,910   4.64  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees     (53,477 )             (44,446 )        
Loans receivable, net     10,016,859       521,865   5.21       9,323,619       390,386   4.19  
Total interest-earning assets     12,249,811       607,974   4.96       11,189,130       431,175   3.85  
Non-interest-earning assets     1,237,218               1,200,725          
Total assets   $ 13,487,029             $ 12,389,855          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing checking   $ 3,795,502       52,898   1.39 %   $ 4,063,716       11,344   0.28 %
Money market     794,387       18,656   2.35       764,837       2,234   0.29  
Savings     1,364,333       9,227   0.68       1,597,648       758   0.05  
Time deposits     2,440,829       91,237   3.74       1,167,499       16,685   1.43  
Total     8,395,051       172,018   2.05       7,593,700       31,021   0.41  
FHLB advances     944,219       46,000   4.87       389,750       10,365   2.66  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     75,140       931   1.24       101,377       159   0.16  
Other borrowings (4)     307,368       19,294   6.28       203,117       12,153   5.98  
Total borrowings     1,326,727       66,225   4.99       694,244       22,677   3.27  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,721,778       238,243   2.45       8,287,944       53,698   0.65  
Non-interest-bearing deposits     1,869,735               2,319,657          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities (4)     262,883               239,861          
Total liabilities     11,854,396               10,847,462          
Stockholders’ equity     1,632,633               1,542,393          
Total liabilities and equity   $ 13,487,029             $ 12,389,855          
Net interest income       $ 369,731           $ 377,477    
Net interest rate spread (5)           2.51 %           3.20 %
Net interest margin (6)           3.02 %           3.37 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)           1.68 %           0.31 %


(1) Average yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(4) For the 2023 periods, the average balances of derivative cash collateral have been reclassified from non-interest bearing liabilities to other borrowings.
(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
   

 

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Selected Financial Condition Data:                    
Total assets   $ 13,538,253   $ 13,498,183   $ 13,538,903   $ 13,555,175   $ 13,103,896
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value     753,892     453,208     452,016     452,195     457,648
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses     1,159,735     1,189,339     1,222,507     1,245,424     1,221,138
Equity investments     100,163     97,908     96,452     101,007     102,037
Restricted equity investments, at cost     93,766     82,484     105,305     115,750     109,278
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses     10,136,721     10,068,156     10,030,106     9,986,949     9,868,718
Deposits     10,434,949     10,533,929     10,158,337     9,993,095     9,675,206
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     848,636     606,056     1,091,666     1,346,566     1,211,166
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings     269,604     279,164     270,377     266,601     264,500
Total stockholders’ equity     1,661,945     1,637,604     1,626,283     1,610,371     1,585,464
                               


    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Selected Operating Data:                    
Interest income   $ 160,434   $ 158,410     $ 150,096     $ 139,034     $ 130,277
Interest expense     72,610     67,414       57,987       40,232       23,789
Net interest income     87,824     90,996       92,109       98,802       106,488
Provision for credit losses     3,153     10,283       1,229       3,013       3,647
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     84,671     80,713       90,880       95,789       102,841
Other income (excluding activity related to debt and equity investments)     9,685     9,310       9,487       9,571       10,364
Net gain (loss) on equity investments     2,176     1,452       (559 )     (2,193 )     17,187
Net loss on sale of investments                     (5,305 )    
Operating expenses (excluding FDIC special assessment, merger related and branch consolidation expense, net)     58,526     64,484       62,930       61,217       59,341
FDIC special assessment     1,663                      
Branch consolidation expense, net                     70       111
Merger related expenses                     22       276
Income before provision for income taxes     36,343     26,991       36,878       36,553       70,664
Provision for income taxes     8,591     6,459       8,996       8,654       17,353
Net income     27,752     20,532       27,882       27,899       53,311
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest     70     (135 )     85       16       39
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.   $ 27,682   $ 20,667     $ 27,797     $ 27,883     $ 53,272
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 26,678   $ 19,663     $ 26,793     $ 26,879     $ 52,268
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.46   $ 0.33     $ 0.45     $ 0.46     $ 0.89
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income   $ 1,604   $ 1,745     $ 1,152     $ 1,237     $ 2,278


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (1) (2):                    
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets (3)   0.78 %   0.57 %   0.80 %   0.82 %   1.62 %
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4)   0.81     0.59     0.83     0.86     1.68  
Return on average stockholders' equity (3)   6.41     4.75     6.61     6.77     13.25  
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (3) (4)   9.33     6.93     9.70     10.00     19.85  
Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4)   9.81     7.29     10.21     10.53     20.97  
Stockholders' equity to total assets   12.28     12.13     12.01     11.88     12.10  
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (4)   8.80     8.64     8.51     8.37     8.47  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)   8.38     8.21     8.09     7.95     8.03  
Net interest rate spread   2.25     2.37     2.52     2.94     3.37  
Net interest margin   2.82     2.91     3.02     3.34     3.64  
Operating expenses to average assets   1.76     1.88     1.87     1.88     1.85  
Efficiency ratio (5)   60.38     63.37     62.28     60.78     44.56  
Loans-to-deposits   97.70     96.10     99.30     100.50     102.50  
                               


    At or For the Year Ended December 31,
    2023   2022
Performance Ratios:        
Return on average assets (3)   0.74 %   1.15 %
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4)   0.77     1.20  
Return on average stockholders' equity (3)   6.13     9.24  
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (3) (4)   8.97     13.96  
Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4)   9.44     14.76  
Net interest rate spread   2.51     3.20  
Net interest margin   3.02     3.37  
Operating expenses to average assets   1.85     1.90  
Efficiency ratio (5)   61.71     53.80  
             


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Trust and Asset Management:                    
Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”)   $ 335,769     $ 336,913     $ 339,890     $ 333,436     $ 324,066  
Nest Egg AUA/M     401,420       385,317       397,927       400,227       403,538  
Total AUA/M     737,189       722,230       737,817       733,663       727,604  
Per Share Data:                    
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
Book value per common share at end of period     27.96       27.56       27.37       27.07       26.81  
Tangible book value per common share at end of period (4)     18.35       17.93       17.72       17.42       17.08  
Common shares outstanding at end of period     59,447,684       59,421,498       59,420,859       59,486,086       59,144,128  
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period     57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370  
Number of full-service customer facilities:     39       38       38       38       38  
Quarterly Average Balances                    
Total securities   $ 1,863,136     $ 1,873,450     $ 1,931,032     $ 1,955,399     $ 1,764,764  
Loans receivable, net     10,089,161       10,040,522       10,010,785       9,924,905       9,771,104  
Total interest-earning assets     12,349,140       12,384,797       12,250,055       12,010,044       11,605,891  
Total goodwill and core deposit intangible     516,289       517,282       518,265       519,282       520,400  
Total assets     13,593,107       13,637,213       13,467,721       13,244,593       12,834,411  
Time deposits     2,596,706       2,867,921       2,458,872       1,826,662       1,486,410  
Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)     10,633,516       10,626,159       9,993,010       9,793,256       9,975,509  
Total borrowings     1,016,722       1,095,173       1,603,126       1,600,845       915,565  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,910,739       9,880,134       9,722,910       9,365,594       8,669,190  
Non-interest bearing deposits     1,739,499       1,841,198       1,873,226       2,028,507       2,221,884  
Stockholders’ equity     1,650,699       1,642,899       1,626,693       1,609,677       1,564,856  
Tangible stockholders’ equity (4)     1,134,410       1,125,617       1,108,428       1,090,395       1,044,456  
Quarterly Yields and Costs                    
Total securities     3.81 %     3.82 %     3.47 %     3.40 %     2.83 %
Loans receivable, net     5.40       5.30       5.17       4.96       4.76  
Total interest-earning assets     5.16       5.08       4.91       4.68       4.46  
Time deposits     4.13       4.06       3.57       2.88       1.95  
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)     2.22       1.99       1.52       0.88       0.53  
Total borrowed funds     5.13       5.12       5.02       4.79       4.49  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2.91       2.71       2.39       1.74       1.09  
Net interest spread     2.25       2.37       2.52       2.94       3.37  
Net interest margin     2.82       2.91       3.02       3.34       3.64  


(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(3) Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders.
(4) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets related to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity (also referred to as “tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(5) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.
   

 
 OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Core Earnings:                    
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 26,678     $ 19,663     $ 26,793     $ 26,879     $ 52,268  
(Less) add non-recurring and non-core items:                    
Net (gain) loss on equity investments (1)     (2,176 )     (1,452 )     559       2,193       (17,187 )
Net loss on sale of investments (1)                       5,305        
FDIC special assessment     1,663                          
Merger related expenses                       22       276  
Branch consolidation expense, net                       70       111  
Income tax expense (benefit) on items     129       351       (162 )     (1,797 )     4,060  
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 26,294     $ 18,562     $ 27,190     $ 32,672     $ 39,528  
Income tax expense   $ 8,591     $ 6,459     $ 8,996     $ 8,654     $ 17,353  
Provision for credit losses     3,153       10,283       1,229       3,013       3,647  
Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items     129       351       (162 )     (1,797 )     4,060  
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)   $ 37,909     $ 34,953     $ 37,577     $ 46,136     $ 56,468  
Core diluted earnings per share   $ 0.45     $ 0.32     $ 0.46     $ 0.55     $ 0.67  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share   $ 0.65     $ 0.59     $ 0.64     $ 0.78     $ 0.96  
                     
Core Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets     0.77 %     0.54 %     0.81 %     1.00 %     1.22 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity     9.20       6.54       9.84       12.15       15.01  
Return on average tangible common equity     9.67       6.88       10.36       12.80       15.86  
Efficiency ratio     60.02       64.29       61.94       56.49       50.78  


(1) The sale of specific positions in two financial institutions impacted both equity investments and debt securities for the three months ended March 31, 2023. On the Consolidated Statements of Income, the losses on sale of equity investments and debt securities are reported within net gain (loss) on equity investments ($4.6 million) and other ($697,000), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
   


    For the Years Ended December 31,
      2023       2022  
Core Earnings:        
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 100,013     $ 142,587  
(Less) add non-recurring and non-core items:        
Net gain on equity investments (1)     (876 )     (9,685 )
Net loss on sale of investments (1)     5,305        
FDIC special assessment     1,663        
Merger related expenses     22       2,735  
Branch consolidation expense, net     70       713  
Income tax (benefit) expense on items     (1,479 )     1,611  
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 104,718     $ 137,961  
Income tax expense   $ 32,700     $ 46,565  
Credit loss provision     17,678       7,768  
Less: income tax (benefit) expense on non-core items     (1,479 )     1,611  
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)   $ 156,575     $ 190,683  
Core diluted earnings per share   $ 1.78     $ 2.34  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share   $ 2.66     $ 3.24  
         
Core Ratios:        
Return on average assets     0.78 %     1.11 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity     9.39       13.50  
Return on average tangible common equity     9.89       14.28  
Efficiency ratio     60.61       54.21  


(1) The sale of specific positions in two financial institutions impacted both equity investments and debt securities for the three months ended March 31, 2023. On the Consolidated Statements of Income, the losses on sale of equity investments and debt securities are reported within net gain (loss) on equity investments ($4.6 million) and other ($697,000), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
   


    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Tangible Equity:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,661,945     $ 1,637,604     $ 1,626,283     $ 1,610,371     $ 1,585,464  
Less:                    
Goodwill     506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146  
Core deposit intangible     9,513       10,489       11,476       12,470       13,497  
Tangible stockholders’ equity     1,146,286       1,120,969       1,108,661       1,091,755       1,065,821  
Less:                    
Preferred stock     55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527  
Tangible common equity   $ 1,090,759     $ 1,065,442     $ 1,053,134     $ 1,036,228     $ 1,010,294  
                     
Tangible Assets:                    
Total assets   $ 13,538,253     $ 13,498,183     $ 13,538,903     $ 13,555,175     $ 13,103,896  
Less:                    
Goodwill     506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146  
Core deposit intangible     9,513       10,489       11,476       12,470       13,497  
Tangible assets   $ 13,022,594     $ 12,981,548     $ 13,021,281     $ 13,036,559     $ 12,584,253  
                     
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets     8.80 %     8.64 %     8.51 %     8.37 %     8.47 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.38 %     8.21 %     8.09 %     7.95 %     8.03 %
 


Company Contact:

Patrick S. Barrett
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 27507 
Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly and Annual Earnings and Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more