A Not So Happy New Year as Traveler is Arrested for Burglary Charges

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Champlain border crossing, arrested a United States citizen who had an active warrant from St. Lucie, Florida.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered Angelda Joseph, a 27-year-old United States citizen, traveling back to her residence in Florida aboard a commercial bus. During the primary inspection, the traveler presented her identification, and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) indicated that she had multiple active warrants requiring extradition to Florida. The traveler was subsequently taken to the secondary inspection area to verify the warrants. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers verified the identification of Ms. Joseph and confirmed that she had four active felony arrest warrants in St. Lucie, Florida, to include Burglary.

Champlain, N.Y. Port of Entry

“By screening all travelers coming into the United States, our CBP officers are committed to keeping our communities and country safe,” said Champlain Port Director Steve Bronson. “We coordinate on a regular basis with our law enforcement partners to ensure fugitives are brought to justice.”

After processing and confirming the warrant, the traveler was turned over to the New York State Police and is currently remanded to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, awaiting extradition.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

