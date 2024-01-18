Submit Release
White River Bancshares Co. Earns $788,000, or $0.79 Per Diluted Share, in Fourth Quarter 2023 and Earns $2.55 Million, or $2.56 Per Diluted Share for the Year; Highlighted by Double Digit Loan and Deposit Growth Year-Over-year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $788,000, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.42 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. In the preceding quarter, the Company earned $639,000, or $0.64 per diluted share. All financial results are unaudited.

“Our results for the fourth quarter of 2023 reflect solid growth in our loan portfolio, especially as our newer markets are becoming more established fixtures in their respective communities,” said Gary Head, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “A year ago, we invested in an expansion of our brand with new locations in Harrison and Jonesboro, in addition to our new bilingual banking offering, Banco Sí! We're energized by the impact these new locations are having on new customer relationships. Coupled with the growth in Northwest Arkansas, the market where we got started, we're operating from a position of strength as we enter 2024. We are proud of our loan and deposit growth in 2023, which strengthened our balance sheet, and we will build upon this growth to add value for our shareholders, customers, and communities.”

“Our brand of community banking is being well received in all the markets we serve, and centers on fostering new customer relationships. Whether it’s a small business account or a household account, an operating account is an integral piece to a longstanding banking relationship,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “When entering these new markets in 2022, our goal was to build our deposit base to fund new loan activity. While rising rates changed the deposit mix as customers pursued higher yielding accounts, demand and non-interest bearing accounts remained strong. They accounted for 23.2% of total deposits, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 35.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023. New relationships are fueling loan and deposit growth, and we expect this trajectory to continue.”

For the full year of 2023, net income was $2.55 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, compared to $5.62 million, or $5.63 per diluted share, for the year 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Fourth quarter net income was $788,000, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $1.42 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Fourth quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.00%, compared to 3.79% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • The Company recorded a $575,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included a $700,000 provision for credit losses on loans and a $125,000 reversal of credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures. This compared to a $350,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Net loans increased $114.5 million, or 13.9%, to $941.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $826.7 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $1.36 million, or 0.10% of total assets at December 31, 2023, compared to $124,000, or 0.01% of total assets, at December 31, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased $148.6 million, or 18.3%, to $959.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $810.6 million a year ago.
  • Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts) represent 59.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.
  • The Bank’s uninsured/unpledged deposits totaled approximately 31.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.
  • Available borrowing capacity totaled $344.8 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $360.0 million at September 30, 2023.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 12.02% and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.56% for the Bank at December 31,  2023.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $78.17 at December 31, 2023, compared to $77.64 a year ago.

Income Statement
“While funding costs remain elevated, higher asset yields contributed to a 12 basis-point expansion in NIM during the fourth quarter, compared to the preceding quarter,” said Brant Ward, President. “We anticipate our NIM will continue to stabilize over the next few quarters if interest rates remain steady or start to decline.” The Company’s NIM was 3.00% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.88% in the preceding quarter and 3.79% in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year 2023, the NIM was 3.01%, compared to 3.82% in 2022.

Net interest income was $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total interest income increased 31.3% to $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Largely due to the increase in deposit costs, total interest expense increased to $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, from $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year, net interest income was $29.9 million, compared to $32.9 million in 2022.

Noninterest income increased 43.9% to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Wealth management fee income, the largest component of noninterest income, increased 78.3% to $998,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $560,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year, noninterest income increased 10.2% to $6.0 million, compared to $5.5 million in 2022.

Noninterest expense increased 2.4% to $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Higher data processing and marketing and business development fees during the fourth quarter of 2023 more than offset the decline in salaries and employee benefits during the same period. For the year, noninterest expense increased to $31.6 million, compared to $30.1 million in 2022. The increase in noninterest expense during 2023 was in part due to costs associated with the purchase of the wealth management group in Harrison in June 2023.

Balance Sheet
Total assets increased 15.3% to a record $1.133 billion at December 31, 2023, from $982.8 million at December 31, 2022, and increased 4.2% compared to $1.087 billion at September 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $17.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $11.8 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $114.6 million at December 31, 2023, from $94.4 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 13.9% to $941.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $826.7 million a year ago, and increased 4.9% compared to $897.2 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 18.3% to $959.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $810.6 million a year ago and increased 3.8% compared to $923.9 million at September 30, 2023. Due to the interest rate environment, the deposit mix is changing, and time deposits account for the majority of the deposit growth year-over-year.

FHLB advances increased to $45.0 million at December 31, 2023, from $31.7 million at December 31, 2022, and $37.9 million at September 30, 2023. Total stockholders’ equity increased to $79.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $77.5 million at December 31, 2022 and $75.3 million at September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share was $78.17 at December 31, 2023, up from $77.64 at December 31, 2022, and $73.61 at September 30, 2023. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) during the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.6 million. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $86.43 at December 31, 2023.

Credit Quality
Beginning January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology, which replaced the former “incurred loss” model for recognizing credit losses with an “expected loss” model. Utilizing CECL may have an impact on the Company’s allowance for credit losses going forward and may result in a lack of comparability between 2023 and 2022 quarterly periods.

The Company recorded a $575,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included a $700,000 provision for credit losses on loans and $125,000 reversal of credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures. This compared to a $325,000 provision in the third quarter of 2023, and a $350,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2023, the Company recorded a $1.3 million provision for credit losses, compared to a $760,000 provision for 2022.

Nonperforming loans increased during the quarter to $1.15 million, and represented 0.12% of total loans at December 31, 2023, compared to $125,000, or 0.01% at September 30, 2023, and $124,000, or 0.01% of total loans a year ago. The increase during the quarter was primarily due to two relationships, both of which are secured by 1-4 family construction projects.

“Credit quality continues to hold up, as we focus on maintaining a moderate risk profile. While nonperforming loans increased during the quarter, we believe these to be isolated credits and not reflective of the overall loan portfolio,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer.

The allowance for credit losses was $11.4 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, compared to $10.9 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2023, and $9.2 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. Net loan charge-offs were $185,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net loan recoveries of $5,000 in the third quarter of 2023, and net loan recoveries of $105,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 12.02% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.56%, at December 31, 2023.

Recent Developments

The Company launched a new initiative, Banco Sí, to focus on and serve the burgeoning Hispanic and Latino communities. This new market was formed as a division of Signature Bank of Arkansas during the third quarter of 2022, and its initial location opened in downtown Rogers in a historic building at 114 South 1st Street. Development is underway for a second location in downtown Springdale, with plans to open in the second quarter of 2024. Banco Sí was launched to create economic growth and access to banking services, capital, and funds for small and midsize businesses within these communities.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company opened its seventh market, located at 111 East Jackson Avenue in Jonesboro. This facility will serve as a temporary location for the market and marks the Company’s entry into Craighead County. According to the 2020 Census, Jonesboro had a population of 78,576 and is the fifth-largest city in Arkansas. Ground was broken on the permanent facility at 502 East Washington on September 22, 2023, and construction is well underway.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company held its grand opening of the sixth market, Harrison, which had been operating in a temporary space for several months while the permanent space was under construction. The entry to Boone County was a new, but familiar market to the Company, as many of its shareholders reside in and around the Harrison area. According to the 2020 Census, Harrison had a population of 13,124.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.  

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Dubbed “Project Blueprint,” the steel mill began construction in early 2022. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of nine locations; two in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $414,000, up 8.8% in November 2023, compared to a year ago, with an average of 85 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $444,000, up 12.3% from a year ago with an average of 95 days on the market.

Washington County’s population is projected to grow 5.96% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.12% during the same time frame. Benton County’s population is projected to grow 8.05% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.31%. Monroe County’s population is projected to decrease by 6.07% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 15.34%. Boone County’s population is projected to grow 1.66% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 13.62%. Craighead County’s population is projected to grow 4.40% from 2023 through 2028, and the median household income is projected to increase by 17.69%.

Sources:

http://www.nwarealtors.org/market-statistics/
https://www.capitaliq.spglobal.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:
Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
479-684-3754

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
             
   
December 31, 2023		   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
             
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 17,624,468     $ 32,312,380     $ 11,835,438  
Investment securities     114,550,592       97,523,688       94,429,007  
Loans held for sale     274,608       562,500       0  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses     941,224,131       897,245,750       826,738,234  
Premises and equipment, net     29,347,939       29,425,104       28,555,250  
Foreclosed assets held for sale     201,850       -       -  
Accrued interest receivable     4,682,162       3,928,509       3,111,863  
Bank owned life insurance     9,454,492       9,374,336       9,134,324  
Deferred income taxes     4,388,415       5,628,076       4,282,651  
Other investments     7,417,533       7,151,204       3,251,098  
Intangible assets, net     2,015,386       2,068,423       -  
Other assets     1,874,165       2,170,842       1,413,549  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,133,055,741     $ 1,087,390,812     $ 982,751,414  
             
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Deposits:            
Demand and non-interest-bearing   $ 222,534,839     $ 233,500,987     $ 246,960,916  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     342,953,012       335,602,053       328,108,850  
Time deposits     393,705,434       354,828,320       235,513,697  
Total deposits     959,193,285       923,931,360       810,583,463  
Federal funds purchased     -       -       18,150,000  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     44,958,945       37,932,481       31,686,052  
Notes payable     26,320,631       26,303,355       25,402,941  
Lease right-of-use liability     16,319,937       16,521,696       15,378,678  
Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments     1,433,000       1,558,000       -  
Accrued interest payable     2,444,462       2,062,419       912,615  
Other liabilities     2,836,658       3,803,220       3,168,527  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,053,506,918       1,012,112,531       905,282,276  
             
Stockholders' equity:            
Common stock     10,086       10,084       10,084  
Surplus     90,460,773       90,335,815       89,665,389  
Accumulated deficit     (3,624,915 )     (4,412,565 )     (3,287,098 )
Treasury stock, at cost     (1,119,100 )     (929,517 )     (711,111 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (6,178,021 )     (9,725,536 )     (8,208,126 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     79,548,823       75,278,281       77,469,138  
             
   TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,133,055,741     $ 1,087,390,812     $ 982,751,414  



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
             
    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
    2023   2023   2022
             
INTEREST INCOME            
Loans, including fees   $ 13,656,322   $ 12,381,749   $ 10,474,093
Investment securities     930,823     706,441     618,676
Federal funds sold and other     119,794     175,691     101,035
Total interest income     14,706,939     13,263,881     11,193,804
             
INTEREST EXPENSE            
Deposits     6,025,195     5,202,219     1,654,667
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     413,864     399,306     300,424
Notes payable     398,017     398,017     394,465
Federal funds purchased and other     68,756     14,302     56,193
Total interest expense     6,905,832     6,013,844     2,405,749
NET INTEREST INCOME     7,801,107     7,250,037     8,788,055
Provision for credit losses     575,000     325,000     350,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     7,226,107     6,925,037     8,438,055
             
NON-INTEREST INCOME            
Service charges and fees on deposits     161,910     151,016     144,208
Wealth management fee income     997,887     896,768     559,674
Secondary market fee income     114,581     70,960     84,303
Bank owned-life insurance income     80,156     81,682     75,707
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets     -     -     -
Other non-interest income     449,724     425,791     389,814
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME     1,804,258     1,626,217     1,253,706
             
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE            
Salaries and benefits     4,427,071     4,507,559     4,877,480
Occupancy and equipment     956,731     968,060     901,551
Data processing     777,216     833,755     609,252
Marketing and business development     429,642     444,957     380,481
Professional services     739,988     604,962     517,852
Amortization of other intangible assets     53,037     53,036     -
Other non-interest expense     639,174     414,613     552,265
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     8,022,859     7,826,942     7,838,881
             
Income before income taxes     1,007,506     724,312     1,852,880
Income tax provision     219,856     84,885     431,638
   NET INCOME   $ 787,650   $ 639,427   $ 1,421,242
             
EARNINGS PER SHARE            
Basic   $ 0.79   $ 0.64   $ 1.42
Diluted   $ 0.79   $ 0.64   $ 1.42



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
           
      Twelve Months Ended
      December 31,
        2023       2022  
           
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans, including fees     $ 48,013,431     $ 35,863,945  
Investment securities       3,046,163       2,018,974  
Federal funds sold and other       1,003,831       378,268  
Total Interest Income       52,063,425       38,261,187  
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits       18,458,941       3,739,902  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances       1,970,352       496,148  
Notes payable       1,586,758       1,092,467  
Federal funds purchased and other       116,483       63,796  
Total interest expense       22,132,534       5,392,313  
NET INTEREST INCOME       29,930,891       32,868,874  
Provision for credit losses       1,275,000       760,000  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES       28,655,891       32,108,874  
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME          
Service charges and fees on deposits       610,403       533,910  
Wealth management fee income       3,050,605       2,376,325  
Secondary market fee income       393,275       1,114,915  
Bank owned life insurance income       320,168       81,256  
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets       -       (151,480 )
Other non-interest income       1,729,015       1,584,852  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME       6,103,466       5,539,778  
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and benefits       18,687,153       19,460,554  
Occupancy and equipment       3,767,352       3,366,093  
Data processing       3,014,412       2,444,067  
Marketing and business development       1,871,768       1,373,196  
Professional services       2,330,140       1,936,620  
Amortization of other intangible asset       106,073       -  
Other non-interest expense       1,836,893       1,541,468  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE       31,613,791       30,121,998  
           
Income before income taxes       3,145,566       7,526,654  
Income tax provision       600,447       1,910,853  
   NET INCOME     $ 2,545,119     $ 5,615,801  
           
EARNINGS PER SHARE          
Basic     $ 2.56     $ 5.64  
Diluted     $ 2.56     $ 5.63  



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
             
    (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2022  
             
FOR THE PERIOD            
Net income   $ 787,650     $ 639,427     $ 1,421,242  
Net income before taxes     1,007,506       724,312       1,852,880  
Dividends declared per share     -       -       -  
             
             
PERIOD END BALANCE            
Total assets   $ 1,133,055,741     $ 1,087,390,812     $ 982,751,414  
Total investments     114,550,592       97,523,688       94,429,007  
Total loans, net     941,224,131       897,245,750       826,738,234  
Allowance for credit losses     (11,443,905 )     (10,928,875 )     (9,193,625 )
Total deposits     959,193,285       923,931,360       810,583,463  
Stockholders' equity     79,548,823       75,278,281       77,469,138  
             
             
RATIO ANALYSIS            
Return on average assets (annualized)     0.28 %     0.24 %     0.58 %
Return on average equity (annualized)     4.03 %     3.25 %     7.49 %
Net loans/Deposits     98.13 %     97.11 %     101.99 %
Total Shareholders' Equity/Total assets     7.02 %     6.92 %     7.88 %
Net loan losses/Total loans     0.02 %     -0.00 %     -0.01 %
Uninsured & unpledged deposits     31.47 %     32.92 %     25.68 %
             
             
PER SHARE DATA            
Shares oustanding     991,815       994,596       997,785  
Weighted average shares outstanding     991,645       995,674       997,686  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   991,645       995,723       998,737  
Basic earnings   $ 0.79     $ 0.64     $ 1.42  
Diluted earnings     0.79       0.64       1.42  
Book value     80.21       75.69       77.64  
Tangible book value     78.17       73.61       77.64  
             
             
ASSET QUALITY            
Net (recoveries) charge-offs   $ 184,970     $ (5,087 )   $ (105,153 )
Classified assets     1,623,558       910,428       393,189  
Nonperforming loans     1,153,852       124,672       123,922  
Nonperforming assets     1,355,702       124,672       123,922  
Total nonperforming loans/Total loans     0.12 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
Total nonperforming loans/Total assets     0.10 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
Total nonperforming assets/Total assets     0.12 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
Allowance for credit losses/Total loans     1.20 %     1.20 %     1.10 %
             



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
                                     
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
      2023       2023       2022  
    Average       Average   Average       Average   Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate
                                     
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Federal funds sold and other   $ 7,843,513   $ 119,794   6.06 %   $ 13,590,719   $ 175,691   5.13 %   $ 9,543,812   $ 101,035   4.20 %
Investment securities     110,600,506     930,823   3.34 %     104,185,411     706,441   2.69 %     96,613,992     618,676   2.54 %
Loans receivable     913,603,571     13,656,322   5.93 %     879,512,966     12,381,749   5.59 %     814,261,408     10,474,093   5.10 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,032,047,590   $ 14,706,939   5.65 %     997,289,096   $ 13,263,881   5.28 %     920,419,212   $ 11,193,804   4.82 %
Noninterest-earning assets     64,692,826             63,042,922             59,692,700        
Total assets   $ 1,096,740,416           $ 1,060,332,018           $ 980,111,912      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 704,867,459   $ 6,025,195 3.39 %   $ 666,059,040   $ 5,202,219 3.10 %   $ 558,052,737 $ 1,654,667 1.18 %
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased     43,218,876     482,620   4.43 %     38,935,770     413,608   4.21 %     43,158,724     356,617   3.28 %
Notes payable     25,472,047     398,017   6.20 %     26,297,283     398,017   6.00 %     25,395,116     394,465   6.16 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     773,558,382   $ 6,905,832 3.54 %     731,292,093   $ 6,013,844 3.26 %     626,606,577   $ 2,405,749 1.52 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     245,689,756             250,898,403             278,184,515        
Total liabilities     1,019,248,138             982,190,496             904,791,092        
Stockholders' equity     77,492,278             78,141,522             75,320,820        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,096,740,416           $ 1,060,332,018           $ 980,111,912      
Net interest-earning assets   $ 258,489,208           $ 265,997,003           $ 293,812,635      
Net interest spread       $ 7,801,107 2.11 %       $ 7,250,037 2.01 %       $ 8,788,055 3.30 %
Net interest margin           3.00 %           2.88 %           3.79 %



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
                         
    Twelve Months Ended December 31,
      2023       2022  
    Average       Average   Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate
                         
Interest-earning assets:                        
Federal funds sold and other   $ 20,039,416   $ 1,003,831   5.01 %   $ 36,557,767   $ 378,268   1.03 %
Investment securities     104,978,850     3,046,163   2.90 %     92,326,033     2,018,974   2.19 %
Loans receivable     869,975,590     48,013,431   5.52 %     732,179,484     35,863,945   4.90 %
Total interest-earning assets     994,993,856   $ 52,063,425   5.23 %     861,063,284   $ 38,261,187   4.44 %
Noninterest-earning assets     61,681,863             50,087,853        
Total assets   $ 1,056,675,719           $ 911,151,137        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 653,647,145   $ 18,458,941   2.82 %   $ 522,249,813   $ 3,739,902 0.72 %
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased     47,087,877     2,086,835   4.43 %     19,943,714     559,944   2.81 %
Notes payable     25,466,038     1,586,758   6.23 %     17,199,936     1,092,467   6.35 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     726,201,060   $ 22,132,534   3.05 %     559,393,463   $ 5,392,313 0.96 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     252,120,124             274,438,527        
Total liabilities     978,321,184             833,831,990        
Stockholders' equity     78,354,535             77,319,147        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,056,675,719           $ 911,151,137        
Net interest-earning assets   $ 268,792,796           $ 301,669,821        
Net interest spread       $ 29,930,891   2.18 %       $ 32,868,874   3.48 %
Net interest margin           3.01 %           3.82 %

 


