Manchin Announces $4.8 Million For Four West Virginia Health Centers

January 18, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $4,805,823 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for four West Virginia health centers. The investments will strengthen health services in Wirt, Lincoln, Putnam, and Kanawha Counties.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $4.8 million to help improve the health and well-being of West Virginians across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “Our health centers are the backbone of our communities and deserve this essential funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has the quality, affordable health services they need.”

Individual awards listed below: