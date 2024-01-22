HMP Global launches Peripheral Vascular Trainee Lab (PVTL) for fellows, residents

The educational program is designed for fellows and residents in interventional radiology, interventional cardiology, vascular surgery.

Led by multidisciplinary experts, the collaborative, hands-on educational program ensures that tomorrow’s leaders are prepared for real-world practice.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As peripheral vascular disease continues to be a leading cause of death globally, the new, hands-on Peripheral Vascular Trainee Lab (PVTL) will provide fellows and residents in interventional radiology, interventional cardiology, and vascular surgery with an opportunity for interdisciplinary training and education needed to address the complexities of real-world patient scenarios.

PVTL is organized by HMP Global, the leading omnichannel healthcare events and education company, and will be held October 12-13 in Chicago. The program is conceived and led by Kumar Madassery, MD, associate professor of vascular and interventional radiology at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and Rush Oak Park Hospital, and director of the Advanced Vascular & Interventional Radiology Fellowship at Rush University Medical Center.

“This event has been designed with one purpose: to encourage collaborative education and foster camaraderie among historically isolated specialties, which can make a bigger impact on patients,” Madassery said. “Trainee-focused education is a real opportunity to develop comprehensive changes in the current PVD landscape that can have a positive impact for the future. … Our faculty represent different specialties and they are truly friends, demonstrating that this is how it can be better for all of us — and our patients.”

In addition to Madassery, faculty include multidisciplinary experts in the fields of interventional radiology, interventional cardiology, and vascular surgery, with a focus on preparing next-generation cardiovascular leaders to provide improved care and outcomes for patients. The educational program will feature a mix of venous and arterial topics, with opportunities to network with expert presenters, industry supporters in the Exhibit Hall, and other trainees. Sessions include:

- Case-based presentations on aortoiliac and femoropopliteal interventions;

- BTK and BTA interventions and acute and chronic DVT algorithms;

- Hands-on workshops in a simulator and cadaver lab; and

- Panel sessions on PVD clinical management and practice building.

“The early stage of your career traditionally focuses on developing expertise within your specific field,” Madassery said. “PVTL provides a hands-on experience where trainees can expand their horizons while recognizing the interconnected nature of healthcare disciplines and the immense value of collaborative, team-based patient care.”

Fellows and residents pursuing careers in the field of interventional radiology, interventional cardiology, and vascular surgery, are encouraged to apply for limited scholarships available for tuition and travel.

For more information or to apply, visit hmpglobalevents.com/pvtl.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; mental health education through the Neuroscience Education Institute and Psych Congress national, regional and global events; HMP Market Access Insights, the pharmaceutical industry’s gold standard provider for cancer drug market insights; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America’s largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.