Trevor Foley Named Department of Corrections Acting Director

Nov. 30, 2023

Dear Corrections Family:

As my time with this department winds down, I want to take a moment to thank you for the outpouring of love and support you have shown Matt and me over the last few weeks. Your kind words and gestures mean more to us than you could possibly know. It has been my great honor to serve as your director, and I will hold all of you in my heart as I make the transition to this next phase of life.

But before I go, I want to let you know what’s happening next for the department.

Governor Parson has named Budget Director Trevor Foley acting director of the Missouri Department of Corrections, effective Dec. 6. The department will have two deputy director roles. Both Director of Adult Institutions Travis Terry and Director of Offender Rehabilitative Services Valarie Moseley will serve as deputy directors. All three of these brilliant and hard-working leaders have been integral to guiding and supporting the positive changes that have taken place in this department in recent years, and I could not be more confident in their talents, their dedication, and their ability to keep corrections moving forward. Their strengths truly complement one another, and together they will prove to be a powerful force.

Over the course of his career in state government, Trevor Foley has spent 13 years with the Department of Corrections, the last five as director of budget and finance. He is a vital member of the leadership team and has been both indispensable and visionary in enacting unprecedented improvements for staff. He spearheaded every pay plan passed in recent years — totaling $175 million in corrections pay increases — figuring out how to cover the costs of the raises, how to reward longevity and difficult jobs, and how to ensure that the needs of our team are a priority for the state. He has shepherded each pay plan and each budget through the legislative process and has proven himself as someone who gets things done. Throughout his time here, Trevor has been in your corner, advocating for you. He’s an innovator and a strategic thinker who has helped shape the direction for the department that Matt and I have been working on over the last seven years. He shares our vision and is fully committed to keeping the department on track.

Throughout the process of planning our succession, it has been vitally important to us and to the Governor that we provide stability and consistency for the department. That’s why we’re keeping our leadership team intact, even as some members transition into new roles. The people who have helped us implement our five-phase plan for creating a better Department of Corrections are the same people who will see it through to the end. Once these leaders are settled into their new roles, they will announce other key roles for their divisions and plans for making sure the Missouri Department of Corrections continues to be the best department in state government.

Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do in service to the people of Missouri. Please keep looking out for each other and having each other’s backs. And thank you for the adventure of a lifetime.

Anne L. Precythe

Director