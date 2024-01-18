Submit Release
The NCDOR Opens 2024 Business Income Tax Season

Raleigh, N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue is now accepting 2023 income tax returns for Corporate Income and Franchise, Partnership, and Estates and Trusts.

For taxpayers that file on a calendar year basis, returns are due on April 15.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically; it is safer, more convenient, and will move through our process faster than traditional paper filing.

Learn more about filing income tax returns electronically.

The NCDOR funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. The Department administers the tax laws and collects the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner.

