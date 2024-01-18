Councilmember Evan Glass Appointed to Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee

MARYLAND, January 18 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 18, 2024

From the Office of Councilmember Evan Glass

Councilmember Glass is one of 37 nationwide appointees to the Agency’s committee

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced the appointment of 16 new members to the Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC), including Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass (At-Large), who serves as chair of the Council’s Transportation and Environment Committee. The LGAC advises the EPA on climate policies and regulations, with an emphasis on local level impact and implementation. Its members serve as liaisons between the federal government and their local jurisdictions.

“I am honored to serve on the EPA’s Local Government Advisory Committee and I look forward to working with leaders from across the country to develop climate policies that protect our communities and our planet,” said Councilmember Glass. “It is imperative that local leaders are engaged in the federal policymaking process as we work to address the climate emergency we are experiencing.”

In 2024, the committee will provide input on the EPA’s strategy for reducing plastic pollution, the proposed regulatory updates for reducing lead and copper in drinking water, the efforts to develop a cumulative impact framework and efforts to improve community-level communication and engagement on climate change issues.

“Councilmember Glass brings an important perspective to the Local Government Advisory Committee, and will be instrumental in guiding EPA policy and effects on local governments,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Director Adam Ortiz. “The committee will provide input on the proposed Lead and Copper Rule Improvements, the draft Strategy for Reducing Plastic Pollution, EPA’s efforts to develop a cumulative impact framework and to improve community-level communication and engagement on climate change issues.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made a commitment to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility across the federal government,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “This important committee is comprised of individuals from across the country, representing the diversity of America, so we can reflect a range of input as we craft regulations impacting their communities.”

