The Fifth Annual Naturally Latino Conference will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

Montgomery County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., January 18, 2024—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Sean Mann, director of Montgomery and Prince George's County Programs at Liberty's Promise; Valeria Espinoza at Montgomery Parks; and Eduardo Mendes, program specialist for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The show will air on Friday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The first segment of the show will highlight the fifth annual Naturally Latinos Conference, which is scheduled to take place from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28. The event, themed "Perteneciendo: Nuestras Raíces, Nuestra Tierra (Belonging: Our Roots, Our Earth)," is geared toward virtual and in-person discussions, presentations and performances focused on the needs and interests of environmental professionals, environmental justice advocates, educators and nature enthusiasts in the Washington, D.C. region, as well as nationally and internationally. Additionally, the conference will feature an outdoor nature experience that is appropriate for the time of year. With an expected turnout of 400 attendees, Naturally Latinos 2024 will leave participants inspired, rejuvenated and connected to a growing community of people bringing about environmental change.

The radio program will conclude with important details about Montgomery County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Beginning on Jan. 22, residents with a household income of $64,000 or less are eligible for free tax appointments through the VITA program. As we approach the 2024 tax season, eligible residents should call 240-777-1123 to schedule an appointment or visit the cashback website.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

