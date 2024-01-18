Jan 10, 2024

by: The Mississippi Business Journal

AnderCorp, a regional construction firm based in Gulfport, was recently selected as the general contractor for the Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, an upcoming entertainment hub in Bossier City.

The Cordish Companies project — which represents an investment of more than $270 million — includes a 47,000-square-foot land-based casino, an upscale 550-room hotel, a resort-style pool and a fitness center.

Nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar are among the 30,000 square feet of dining and entertainment venues the firm is constructing.

Additionally, the development features a 25,000-square-foot versatile entertainment and event center.

The firm recently broke ground on the project after working for the past year on preconstruction and design matters.

"AnderCorp is proud to be the general contractor and have the opportunity to collaborate with Cordish and their development team to build this world-class Live! branded project," said Roy Anderson III, chairman and CEO of AnderCorp. "The vision and design for Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is spectacular, and we are excited to be a team member with Cordish and its designers in transforming the site into an exciting destination resort in Bossier City, Louisiana."

