In Luzerne County, Governor Shapiro Focuses on Work to Cut Costs for Pennsylvanians Through Expanded Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit, Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program 

The expanded child and dependent care tax credit will put more money back into the pockets of nearly 210,000 working Pennsylvania families, while nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians will qualify for the PTRR program.

In Luzerne County, more than 5,000 families will now receive a higher state childcare tax credit and more than 6,000 Pennsylvanians are now eligible for the expanded PTRR program.

Pittston, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro joined Senator Marty Flynn, Representative Jim Haddock, and Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo at the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA to highlight this year’s major expansions of the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit and the Property Tax/Rent Rebate.

The expanded Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit will benefit nearly 210,000 families, helping to ease child and dependent care costs for working Pennsylvanians. Under the legislation signed by Governor Shapiro last month, the state credit is now equal to 100 percent of the federal credit, increasing the maximum state credit from $630 to $2,100 for Pennsylvania families.

This year’s expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate delivered the largest targeted tax cut for seniors in nearly two decades, expanding access to nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians and increasing the maximum rebate from $650 to $1000. On Tuesday, the Governor announced that hundreds of thousands of older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities are now eligible to apply for a PTRR rebate up to $1,000.

“As I’ve traveled across the Commonwealth, I’ve heard firsthand from Pennsylvanians who are struggling with rising costs. They’ve told me how it seems like the price of everything – from groceries to childcare – is increasing and they just need a little more help making ends meet,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “On the campaign trail, I promised to help cut costs and put more money back in their pockets – and I’m proud that we’re delivering on that promise. In my first year in office, we worked across the aisle to expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit. We’re making a real difference for Pennsylvania families and putting money back in their pockets. It’s just one more example of how, even in divided times, we’re working together and getting stuff done.”

More than 5,000 families in Luzerne County and more than 2,000 families in Lackawanna County will benefit from this expanded childcare tax credit to help ensure that a lack of affordable childcare does not hold back our children, parents, or our economy. More than 6,000 families in Luzerne County and more than 3,000 families in Lackawanna County are now eligible for the expanded PTRR program.

“This improvement puts more money back into the pockets of hardworking families in our community, helping them achieve financial stability and reinforcing the strength of our neighborhoods,” said Senator Marty Flynn.

“I was excited when Governor Shapiro included expanded property tax relief in his budget address. I helped co-sponsored this legislation and held get it passed in the house. I was also happy in my first year in office to vote to expand the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit to put more dollars into the pockets of nearly a quarter million working families in the state,” said Representative Jim Haddock. “Prioritizing access to affordable child and dependent care and supporting our seniors is a win for Pennsylvanians, businesses, our workforce, and a boost for our economy. I was glad to work with Governor Shapiro and my fellow legislative members in passing both pieces of bipartisan legislation.”

The major child and dependent care tax credit expansion signed into law by Governor Shapiro means the maximum credit will be $1,050 for one child or $2,100 for two or more children. Prior to this expansion, the maximum credit Pennsylvania families could receive was up to $315 for one child or $630 for two or more children. Under the new law, Pennsylvanians could receive a tax credit more than three times larger than the credit they received last year.

“We’re honored to host Governor Shapiro and this group of community leaders today as we discuss our collective efforts of making childcare more affordable and more accessible for all Pennsylvania families. The YMCA is committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” said Kevin O’Boyle, Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA Board President. “We’re excited and beyond grateful to see our political leaders continue to make childcare a priority – by improving policies and programs that make quality, affordable childcare possible.”

For more information about the Childcare and Dependent Care Tax Credit, visit pa.gov/childcaretaxcredit. For more information on the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, visit pa.gov/ptrr.

