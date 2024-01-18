Sen. Fontana Announces Grants for Local Projects from Gaming Funds

Allegheny County – January 18, 2024 − Today, State Senator Wayne Fontana announced $1,480,125 in grants from the Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund (GEDTF) for infrastructure and redevelopment projects across the 42nd Senatorial District.

Fontana worked to secure the following funding:

$260,000 to Breakin Enterprises for renovation and ADA upgrades to the Row House Hollywood (formerly Hollywood Theater) in Dormont.

$240,000 to VFW Post 418 in McKees Rocks for its continued upgrades, including replacement of the building’s roof, renovation of two large restrooms, HVAC unit replacements, and repaving the parking lot.

$180,000 to North Hills Community Outreach to construct a solar-powered organic greenhouse in Bellevue that will grow 1,000 pounds of produce for food pantries, as well as serving as an education destination for schools and civic groups.

$60,000 to TMC Aqua’s Cordia Pittsburgh Uptown Energy Project (1st Ward) for thermal energy infrastructure upgrades.

“The GEDTF grant program provides millions every year to projects in our communities and this year is no different,” said Senator Fontana. “Citizens across my district and throughout the region will see the effects of these investments. I am especially pleased that such a wide variety of projects and programs will benefit from this funding.”

Also awarded GEDTF grants in the 42nd Senatorial District include:

Scott Township – Scott Park Community Room roof replacement, $150,000

Carnegie Borough – Main Street Bridge rehabilitation, $150,000

Charles Street Area Corporation, 26 th Ward (Northside) – Perry South Parklet & site acquisition of 12 city-owned lots, $105,000

Ward (Northside) – Perry South Parklet & site acquisition of 12 city-owned lots, $105,000 Avalon Borough – North Birmingham Avenue Retaining Wall, $100,000

Humane Animal Rescue League, 21 st Ward (Northside) – Community Veterinary Clinic expansion, $100,000

Ward (Northside) – Community Veterinary Clinic expansion, $100,000 The Education Partnership, 20 th Ward (West End) – warehouse construction, $50,125

Ward (West End) – warehouse construction, $50,125 The Greenwood Plan, 1 st Ward (Downtown) – Emerald City Development, $35,000

Ward (Downtown) – Emerald City Development, $35,000 Quaker Valley Council of Governments, Bellevue – Bayne Park ADA restroom project, $25,000

Allegheny Health Network, Bellevue – STAR Center relocation to former Suburban Hospital facility, $25,000

GEDTF grants are reserved for economic development projects, infrastructure development projects, job training, community improvement projects, public safety projects, and public interest projects in Allegheny County. Grant funding is appropriated from gaming revenues.

Funds are administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA). More information about GEDTF grants can be found online.

