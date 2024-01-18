Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,500 in the last 365 days.

Public hearing set for January 30 on closure of Essentia Health-Fosston labor and delivery services

News Release
Jan. 18, 2024

Contact information

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will hold a public hearing on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. on Essentia Heath-Fosston’s closure of its labor and delivery services unit.

According to the submission filed by Essentia Health, labor and delivery services have been diverted to St. Mary’s Regional Health Center, an Essentia facility in Detroit Lakes. Essentia Health-Fosston will continue to provide prenatal and postpartum obstetrics services.

The hearing will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division to provide a forum for the greater Fosston community to discuss the change in services.

Those interested in participating can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams event: Essentia Health-Fosston Relocation of Services Public Hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 410 817 281#.

More information about the hearing, including accessibility accommodations and a form to submit public comments or questions is available on the Essentia Health-Fosston Public Hearing webpage.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering certain services. Details regarding the legislation are available at Minnesota Statutes Sec. 31

-MDH-

Media inquiries:
Garry Bowman  
MDH Communications
651-529-5164
garry.bowman@state.mn.us
 

You just read:

Public hearing set for January 30 on closure of Essentia Health-Fosston labor and delivery services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more