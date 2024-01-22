S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Welcomes Gary Lancaster as Chief Legal Officer
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the hiring of Gary Lancaster as its new Chief Legal Officer (CLO), reporting directly to the Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Odell Abdur-Raheem, and serving as part of the leadership team along with the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer. In his role as Chief Legal Officer at SCDC, Mr. Lancaster will head one of four divisional departments of the parent company. The four General Counsels leading Real Estate, Human Resources & Technology, Corporate & Tax, and Litigation & Compliance legal teams will report directly to him as well as build the legal team in their area of specialization. These pivotal roles will form the legal foundation of SCDC's business model to develop, build, sell, and manage Class A multifamily real estate projects, ensuring seamless coordination and strategic alignment across operations and the leadership team.
Gary Lancaster boasts an extensive legal career spanning 45 years, encompassing diverse areas of the law with specialized expertise in real estate, energy, corporate, litigation, and regulatory oversight developed with companies such as Ashland Oil, BP, J.M. Huber, and Mitsui as well as with law firms such as Baker & McKenzie and Duane Morris. A graduate of the University of Miami School of Law, Mr. Lancaster possesses an innate gift for all things law. He has proven himself with his long legal tenure, entrepreneurial spirit, and real estate knowledge. Most recently, he served as the Executive Vice President and General Counsel at TexEx Energy, steering the legal affairs of a conglomerate of real estate and energy companies.
Beyond his legal pursuits, Mr. Lancaster finds fulfillment in engaging with impactful projects that contribute to society. He played a pivotal role as a team leader in the $1.3 billion divestiture of BP's shallow Gulf of Mexico assets to Apache in 2006. He also spearheaded crucial post-divestiture initiatives, overseeing the decommissioning and cleanup efforts in the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina and Ike from 2005 to 2007. In addition, his expertise extends into other realms of real estate, energy, and commercial law, having successfully overseen the Land and Lease Administration Departments of a major multinational corporation managing extensive acreage totaling 300,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania and 400,000 gross acres in Texas, real estate development and lending experience in numerous states, and energy transportation and logistics experience in the U.S. and over 40 countries.
These diverse undertakings have not only added depth to his background but also underscored the need for innovation, resilience, and compassion in achieving significant milestones.
Odell Abdur-Raheem, Chief Visionary Officer of S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp said, "Gary Lancaster’s hiring marks a pivotal moment for our organization. His unique expertise and legal acumen will play a crucial role in building the solid legal foundation our company needs."
Gary Lancaster affirmed, "I am honored to join S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp and contribute to its success. I'm enthusiastic about utilizing my expertise to advance the company's legal objectives and make a meaningful impact on the community."
With Gary Lancaster's appointment as Chief Legal Officer, S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp anticipates a transformative phase. His depth of legal expertise and dedication to community impact promises an era of success and positive change within the organization and its communities.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
