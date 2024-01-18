Berry Corporation Releases Select Preliminary 2023 Results and Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call for March 6

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) (“Berry”, or the “Company”) today announced select preliminary full year 2023 production and year-end proved reserves data. The Company also reported that it completed a small scale, all cash bolt-on acquisition at year-end 2023 in line with corporate strategy, while reducing revolver debt in the fourth quarter 2023. The Company also scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results release and call; details are included below.



The Company currently estimates that total production for the full year 2023 will be approximately 25,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), with about 93% of the production being oil. The total production estimate is at the high end of the Company’s guidance reported in September 2023 and represents an increase of around 200 boe/d compared to the guidance midpoint. The increase was largely related to improved performance of base production.

Proved reserves estimates were approximately 103 million barrels of oil equivalent at December 31, 2023, based on a third-party reserve report and SEC pricing of $77.30 per barrel for crude oil and $3.725 per thousand cubic feet for natural gas. In 2023, Berry achieved a California reserve replacement ratio of approximately 176%, primarily from field extensions and acquisitions which more than offset the impact of 2023 Company-wide production and lower pricing. The Company maintains a large inventory portfolio with a proved reserves to production (R/P) ratio of approximately 11 years.

Following the successful acquisition of Macpherson Energy Corporation (the “Macpherson Acquisition”) in September 2023, Berry continued to execute its strategy of acquiring producing bolt-ons and closed on the acquisition of a small, highly synergistic additional working interest in Kern County, California in December 2023. Using strong cash flows from production, Berry also reduced the debt outstanding under its revolver by approximately $25 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which includes the impact of the bolt-on acquisition and had total debt at the end of the year of $428 million compared to $454 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Berry's CEO, Fernando Araujo, said, “In 2023, Berry maintained steady production by effectively developing and managing its reservoirs, which we did with less capital than originally planned, and through strategic acquisitions. As a result, we expect to deliver 2023 production at the high end of our guidance, which we increased in September in connection with the Macpherson Acquisition, while maintaining a solid balance sheet. Looking to 2024, we will keep working to sustain our production levels through continuous development activity and add free cash flow generating acquisitions that add to our western US portfolio. These activities are consistent with our strategy to enhance free cash flows and optimize our dynamic shareholder return model, while generating shareholder value sustainably.”

Earnings Call Information

The Company has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results for Wednesday, March 6, 2024, before the open of U.S. financial markets and will host a conference call later that morning to discuss these results, with details listed below.

Call Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Call Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Join the live listen-only audio webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7kymzcmg or at https://bry.com/category/events. Accompanying slides will also be available at the time of the call at www.bry.com.

If you would like to ask a question on the live call, please preregister at any time using the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4cf49100fcd44636a09625e75442bc53.

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. You may then dial-in or have a call back. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be placed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN or lose your registration confirmation email, you may simply re-register and receive a new PIN.

A web based audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast and will be archived at https://ir.bry.com/reports-resources as well as https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7kymzcmg or https://bry.com/category/events.

About Berry

Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on onshore, low geologic risk, long-lived, conventional oil and gas reserves. We also have well servicing and abandonment capabilities in California. More information can be found at the Company’s website at www.bry.com.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SELECTED PRODUCTION INFORMATION

The following table presents our estimated reserves changes and production for 2023:

Total Company California (estimated and unaudited)

(in mmboe) Extensions and discoveries 5 5 Revisions of previous estimates (12 ) (1 ) Purchases of minerals 9 9 Sales of minerals — — Total reserves changes 2 13 Production 9 7 Reserve replacement ratio 19 % 176 % Proved reserves to production (R/P) ratio 11 years 12 years

