Mayor Bowser to Cut Ribbon on Affordable Housing at Station U & O

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, January 18 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will cut the ribbon on Station U & O, a mixed-use development built on the site historically known as Parcel 42. The development features a 98% affordable apartment building with 108 units of affordable housing, two market rate units, and a ground floor retail space located at 7th Street NW and Rhode Island Avenue in the Shaw neighborhood. The apartments include studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, with most of the units reserved for families making up to 60% of the Median Family Income.



The Parcel 42 project is DC's first “Our RFP” affordable housing project located in Ward 2. The “Our RFP” process incorporates the community’s perspective and priorities through early public engagement in the request for proposals process.



WHEN:

Thursday, January 18 at 11 am



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Brooke Pinto, Ward 2

Nina Albert, Acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Buwa Binitie, Founder and CEO, Dantes Partners

Senthil Sankaran, Managing Principal, Amazon Housing Equity Fund



WHERE:

Station U & O

1707 7th Street NW

*Closest Metro Station: Shaw–Howard University*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 7th & R Street NW / Shaw Library*



