Government of Saskatchewan Announces Funding for 10 Emergency Shelter Spaces in La Ronge

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $97,600 to fund 10 emergency shelter spaces in La Ronge at the Scattered Sites emergency shelter, operated by Kikinahk Friendship Centre. The funding is part of the Provincial Approach to Homelessness, announced in October 2023.

"The Ministry of Social Services is pleased to support Kikinahk in its important work caring for members in their community who are experiencing homelessness," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Through our community partners, we are connecting vulnerable people to the emergency shelter and supports they need to assist them on their path to achieving stability."

Kikinahk provides a variety of recreational, community and social welfare programs, serving the communities of La Ronge, Air Ronge and Lac La Ronge Indian Band. The Scattered Sites homeless shelter offers a total of 23 shelter beds and is open from October to April each year. This funding is provided to enable Scattered Sites to continue to operate 10 of those shelter spaces from December 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

"We are grateful to receive funding from the provincial government that will help us to continue to offer warm food and an overnight shelter for our northern residents here in La Ronge," Kikinahk Friendship Centre Executive Director Ron Woytowich said. "Last fiscal year, we provided assistance to over 202 individuals. There continues to be an increased need for services and supports in the community. This funding will help us to keep more people safe and connect them to services this winter."

The $40.2 million investment in new funding through the Provincial Approach to Homelessness over the next two years will create 155 new supportive housing spaces, 120 new permanent emergency shelter spaces, and enhance community safety and outreach responses that include 30 new complex needs emergency shelter spaces.

The additional funding for 120 new emergency shelter spaces in Saskatchewan communities, based on need, will mean approximately 500 permanent emergency shelter spaces are available across the province this winter.

