Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Dapagliflozin Viatris, dapagliflozin, Date of authorisation: 24/03/2023, Revision: 1, Status: Authorised

The active substance in Dapagliflozin Viatris, dapagliflozin, blocks the action of a protein in the kidneys called sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2). As blood is filtered by the kidneys, SGLT2 stops the kidneys passing glucose from the blood into the urine. Patients with diabetes have high levels of glucose in the blood. By blocking the action of SGLT2, dapagliflozin causes the kidneys to pass more glucose into the urine, thereby reducing the levels of glucose in the blood.

Blocking the action of SGLT2 also supports heart function in patients with chronic heart failure and kidney function in patients with chronic kidney disease, regardless of having diabetes. Dapagliflozin’s actions increase the removal of salt and water in the urine. This decreases the overall blood volume, reducing the effort needed for the heart to pump blood, thereby improving its function in patients with heart failure and also preserving kidney function.

