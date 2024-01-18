Vietnamese, Chinese leaders exchange greetings on anniversary of diplomatic ties

Submit Release
VIETNAM, January 18 - HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President Võ Văn Thưởng have exchanged messages of congratulations with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 74th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (January 18, 1950-2024).

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính exchanged messages of greetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang while National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ exchanged congratulatory messages with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji.

On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also exchanged congratulations with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. — VNS

