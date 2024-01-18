NA leader demands infrastructure development in Bắc Giang to attract big investors

VIETNAM, January 18 -

BẮC GIANG — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ paid a working visit to Bắc Giang Province on Thursday, asking the northern province to step up infrastructure development to attract major investors.

In Việt Yên District, he visited the JA Solar Vietnam Co. Ltd, which has invested US$967 million in three projects in Bắc Giang since 2016 to form a solar battery production chain.

He applauded the performance results of the company, which has become the second biggest foreign investor in the province, created a large number of jobs, and helped create an ecosystem of solar batteries, which are now in demand around the world during energy transition.

The top legislator said he is impressed with the firm’s plan to double and triple its product chain, adding that he hopes its factory at the Việt Nam-Republic of Korea Industrial Park, also located in Việt Yên District, will become operational soon to contribute more to local growth.

Chairman Huệ also spoke highly of JA Solar’s sense of social responsibility as seen in its assistance for low-income earners and students.

He highly valued Bắc Giang’s investment attraction efforts and stressed that it needs to boost comprehensive infrastructure development to attract many big investors.

Highlighting Việt Nam's promotion of energy transition, substantial potential for renewable energy, and commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, the NA leader called on JA Solar to continue boosting investment in the country to increase solar battery products to meet demand in Việt Nam and the world.

The NA and Government of Việt Nam pledge to constantly improve the investment and business climate for all enterprises, including foreign ones, and consider successes of foreign invested firms as its own, he stated.

The NA Chairman presented gifts to workers of JA Solar at the event.

The same day, he attended the inauguration of a house for a disadvantaged resident in Bích Động township of Việt Yên District. — VNS