Deputy PM welcomes heads of EP’s International Trade Committee

VIETNAM, January 18 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang received Chairman of the Committee on International Trade (INTA) at the European Parliament Bernd Lange in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Affirming that the EU is a partner of leading importance in Việt Nam's foreign policy, the host official applauded the positive results of Việt Nam's cooperation with the EU as well as members of the bloc.

He called on the EU and its member countries to continue sharing experience and giving financial, technological, and capacity building assistance in climate change response and energy transition to help Việt Nam realise the commitment to net zero emissions by 2050 and secure green and sustainable development.

The Deputy PM asked Lange, with his role and prestige, to raise an important voice to promote the 10 remaining EU members’ ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) so as to step up equal and mutually beneficial investment ties.

Quang also suggested his guest help persuade the European Commission to remove the “yellow card” warning for Việt Nam's seafood exports on the basis of the recognition of Việt Nam's efforts against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Recalling the negotiation on and signing of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), Lange stressed that the deal is successful in terms of both political and economic aspects for both sides, helping the Southeast Asian country gain a growth rate many EU members dream about.

He held that Việt Nam and the EU boast stable and trustworthy relations and sound cooperation in multiple areas with many agreements inked, so both sides need to work closely to continue developing this relationship in a more intensive and extensive manner in the future.

With regard to the issue of IUU fishing, he spoke highly of Việt Nam's efforts over the recent past, particularly in monitoring fishing vessels and perfecting the legal corridor, and recommended the country promote law enforcement in its localities. — VNS