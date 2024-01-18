‘Curious About College’ Program Gives Adult Learners a Taste of Post-Secondary Education

(Pictured: Heather Wood, Dean of Instruction at Portland Adult Ed helping students at a reading and writing station during a recent “Curious About College” program.)

Portland Adult Education recently launched a new program, “Curious about College,” that aims to empower adult learners interested in embarking on their higher education journey. Adult Education in Maine has offered Maine College and Career Access (MCCA) programming since 2001 (formerly called College Transitions) to provide readiness for pathways to postsecondary education and careers. With increased enrollments in community colleges across the state and the opportunity of “free college,” student preparedness programs and collaborative partnerships are needed now more than ever.

Anja Hanson, Academic Advisor at Portland Adult Education shares some history and context about “Curious about College”:

We started meeting last year because we felt that prior orientations, meetings, and classes didn’t fully communicate to students what we wanted learners to understand about college in the U.S. This is true for both first-generation and multilingual students. Why should they understand? Preparing for college is so abstract, complicated, and baffling.

Simulated College Experience

We wanted to find a way to make it more concrete. This is how “Curious about College” came to be. We wanted students to do all of the following:

Handle current college textbooks See the pages of a single psychology textbook chapter spread out on a wall Listen to a lecture and take notes Find information on a syllabus Figure out which math class their degree program would require at SMCC Plan a week’s schedule that includes all the obligations that work and family demand of adult students Know what fees they would have to anticipate



Since most of our students are planning on attending SMCC, we used materials in current use there, and we set up 6 stations so that students could engage in activities and ask questions. We gave them checklists to take notes on what they noticed or learned. What we observed last spring and during our recent fall session is that students at various levels of English proficiency and sophistication about college can all get something from this event.

Hanson shared that as they moved about the room, students helped each other. They looked overwhelmed. They looked intrigued. It’s not as though they could learn everything they needed to know in this brief event, but they could discover that they had more to learn, which is precisely what they must understand if they want to go to college.

This photo is from a Time Management station 15 minutes after the event officially ended. Hanson shared that, “it suggests something about how much students need opportunities like these to grapple with what their dreams and goals will demand. We’d love to see other high schools and adult education programs offering Curious about College events.”

Alice Shea (College and Career Success Coordinator) at a time management station.

Feedback from Learners

Students observed how fast the English lectures were when they had to take notes while translating mentally. They noted the amount of time they’d need to commit for reading, planning and completing assignments, the costs of textbooks, how all the programs require math, and the heavy amount of writing. One learner noted that every [degree] program at SMCC requires math. After the event, some learners reflected that it would not be easy, but with practice, they can succeed while others decided they were not ready yet. All learners left the event more aware of college requirements and what it would require to be successful.

Empowering Adult Learners

“Curious About College provides a strong foundation where I can discuss the realities of college and the college system with students, said Alice Shea, College and Career Success Coordinator at SMCC. “I would love it if all students entering college had the opportunity to experience Curious About College. The event empowers students to understand their strengths and limitations and make decisions that will help them be successful in the college system. It takes me out of the role of ‘advising’ students and moves me into the role of a professional colleague engaging in a guided conversation with a student where they decide what works best for them.”

Shea is one of seven College and Career Success Coordinators (CCSC) located at each Maine community college and employed by local Adult Education programs funded by the Maine Jobs Recovery Plan. These roles serve prospective and current community college students as they work toward their goals at the college. Priorities for the CCSCs are Adult Education learners and enhancing the collaboration between Adult Education and their respective community colleges.

Heather Wood (Dean of Instruction at Portland Adult Education) and learners at a Reading and Writing station. Alice Shea (College and Career Success Coordinator) at a time management station. Carmen Moreno-Diaz (Intercultural Center Director at SMCC) at a What is Free with Free College Station.

Current and Future Endeavors

Portland Adult Education, Hanson, and Shea seek to expand this opportunity for learners in their community and are demonstrating a mock event for other Adult Education programs in Cumberland County to see the model in action. Shila Cook, ABE/ELL Coordinator at Westbrook Adult Education, and colleagues are holding a Curious about College event for Westbrook High School students and Adult Education learners in late January. Shea’s College and Career Success Coordinator colleagues across the state are working on similar programming to support their adult learners in their college endeavors. At Eastern Maine Community College, Brian Loring, the Success Coordinator there, will offer monthly sessions to interested Adult Education learners, especially HiSET graduates at EMCC. At Kennebec Valley Community College, Carolyn Haskell and colleagues are preparing a “Brighter Futures Day” for March. This is an event for Adult Education learners to come to campus and learn more about what being a student there requires as well as their opportunities and resources. This semester, Adult Education’s MCCA through Turner Adult Education, will hold their class at Central Maine Community College to immerse learners in the college environment.

