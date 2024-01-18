When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Hans Kissle of Haverhill, MA, is recalling its 7-ounce packages of MEXICAN STYLE QUINOA SALAD, deli salad, because the product contains undeclared egg and soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg and/or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled MEXICAN STYLE QUINOA SALAD was distributed to Hannaford’s Supermarkets in the following states MA, NH, NY, ME, and VT.

The product comes in a 7-ounce, clear plastic package marked with UPC Code: 036217172018 and USE BY 1/22/24 on the top.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was mislabeled and distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of egg or soy.

Consumers who have purchased 7-ounce packages of MEXICAN STYLE QUINOA SALAD are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at +1(978)556-4500, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm EST, Monday through Friday.