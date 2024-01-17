One Year of GSD: Governor Shapiro Keeps His Promises, Gets Stuff Done for Pennsylvanians

Governor Shapiro promised to increase funding for apprenticeships and vocational and technical training. He pledged to expand “grants for Pennsylvania businesses that work within their industry to hire and train workers.” In addition, then-candidate Josh Shapiro pledged to increase the state’s investment in job skill training and vocational training programs and “drastically increase career and technical training by ensuring high school students have access to workforce opportunities.” Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal sought to expand our workforce and build robust pathways between schools and the workforce by proposing a $23.8 million investment in workforce training and apprenticeship programs.

The budget signed into law includes a $23.8 million investment in workforce training and vo-tech programs, including a $6 million investment in apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programming, and $3.5 million in funding for the Schools-to-Work Program, in addition to $14 million in increased funding for vo-techs all to develop and expand career pathways for high school students via partnerships between schools, employers, organizations, and the Commonwealth. In July 2023, Governor Shapiro signed an Executive Order creating a new, first-in-the-nation workforce training program that provides workforce development grants to ensure companies, contractors, and unions have the skilled workforce they need to build Pennsylvania’s infrastructure. The program allows Pennsylvania organizations working on infrastructure projects funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act or Inflation Reduction Act to receive up to $40,000 for each new worker they train.