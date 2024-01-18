NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: January 17, 2024

New Site High School, Vancleave Lower Elementary named 2023 National ESEA Distinguished Schools

JACKSON, Miss. – New Site High School in the Prentiss County School District and Vancleave Lower Elementary School in the Jackson County School District are among 65 schools nationwide named 2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished Schools for the extraordinary success of their students.

The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA) — formerly the National Title I Association — has been selecting examples of superior, federally funded schools for national recognition through the National ESEA Distinguished Schools program since 1996. The program has annually acknowledged the success of hundreds of schools in one of three categories:

Exceptional student performance and academic growth

Closing the achievement gap between student groups

Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g. homeless, migrant, English learners, etc.)

New Site High School received the recognition for exceptional student performance for two consecutive years, and Vancleave Lower Elementary School received the recognition for closing the achievement gap between student groups.

NAESPA implemented the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program to highlight selected schools that have effectively used their ESEA federal funds to improve education outcomes for students. More information about all National ESEA Distinguished Schools is available on the NAESPA website: www.ESEAnetwork.org/ds

The 2023 National ESEA Distinguished Schools will be honored Feb. 7-10, at the 2024 National ESEA Conference. www.ESEAnetwork.org/conference . To see a list of all schools, go to

