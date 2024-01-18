Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe to Step Down After Decades-Long Career in Public Service

NOVEMBER 1, 2023

Jefferson City — Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) Director Anne Precythe has announced that her last day with the state of Missouri will be December 5, 2023. She has served as director of Missouri DOC since January 2017, following a 30-year career in the North Carolina Division of Community Corrections, where she retired as director in 2017. Precythe plans to return home to North Carolina to enjoy a well-earned retirement with friends and family.

“Director Precythe has been a great leader, colleague, and champion in state government, and we wish her the absolute best,” Governor Mike Parson said. “As we set out to transform and improve the culture across state government, Anne was there every step of the way. Under Anne’s leadership, not only have DOC staff turnover rates decreased but they’ve reversed, and we’ve witnessed a renewed sense of pride in public service among team members. Her leadership has been an inspiration not only to DOC but our entire Cabinet, and we will all greatly miss her infectious humor, quick wit, and tireless spirit.”

Precythe has been responsible for 19 adult correctional facilities, six community supervision centers, two transition centers, and more than 40 probation and parole districts.

Under Precythe’s leadership, the Missouri Department of Corrections has implemented dozens of major innovations to advance its mission of improving lives for safer communities in the state of Missouri:

Justice Reinvestment programs supporting more comprehensive and effective probation and parole supervision

Reentry programs, reentry centers, and transition centers better preparing Missourians for post-incarceration success

New higher-education partnerships and vocational training programs

A custom workplace-culture model and supervisory support system

Investment of nearly $175 million in staff pay raises

New staff health, safety, wellness, and trauma services

Transformation of staff training and development

Measurable improvements in staff morale, recruitment, and retention

Data-informed decision-making and evidence-based practices

“When I came to Missouri, my goal was to help elevate the Department of Corrections, and I believe my team has accomplished most of what we set out to do,” Precythe said. “It has been a great honor to serve as director of this department. I am proud of my team and confident that I’m leaving the department in good hands.”

While director of DOC in Missouri, Precythe also served on the National Institute of Corrections Advisory Board, the Correctional Leaders Association Executive Committee, the Council of State Governments Justice Center Advisory Board, and the inaugural class of the Council on Criminal Justice. She has been president of the national Correctional Leaders Association since 2020.

A DOC interim director will be announced in the coming days prior to Precythe's last day with the state on December 5.

"Our office's focus will be on ensuring stability within DOC as we work together to navigate this transition in leadership," Governor Parson continued.