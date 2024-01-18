RUSSIA, January 18 - Mikhail Mishustin meets with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov
The prime ministers discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in trade and the economy, science and technology, as well as culture, focusing on the promotion of joint projects in industry, energy, transport infrastructure,
education, and other fields.
Mikhail Mishustin and Akylbek Japarov also discussed integration
cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union.
