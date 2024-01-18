Submit Release
U.S., Republic of Korea, Japan Navies Conduct Trilateral Exercise

Commander, Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) participated with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 aboard USS Carl Vinson in the multi-day, trilateral exercise that focused on integration, interoperability, and readiness across multiple complex warfare areas.

“This exercise sharpens our combined skills and deepens our relationship with our partner nations,” said Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, commander, CNFK. “Our close-knit teamwork with ROK and JMSDF is critical to the success of conducting combined maritime operations and training at sea.”

The collaborative exercise reflects shared values, through a trilateral commitment to deter aggression, and to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, kicked off the exercise Monday. The USS Carl Vinson previously conducted a trilateral maritime exercise with JMSDF and ROK, November 26, 2023.

These exercises support a free and open Indo-Pacific.

CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in the Republic of Korea, it fosters enduring relationships with joint, combined, and multinational partners and strengthens combined maritime warfighting capability, interoperability, and readiness.

For more news from Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea, visit www.navy.mil/local/cnfk.

