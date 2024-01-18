RAIL Magazine celebrates milestone moment with London North Eastern Railway

As a tribute to the 1000th issue of RAIL Magazine, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has renumbered one of its trains from 91105 to 91000.

Taking its first trip from Leeds to London King’s Cross on 10 January, the locomotive – which proudly sports the RAIL logo – is receiving positive feedback from rail supporters including one who exclaimed: “It’s fantastic… it’s amazing, I couldn’t quite believe it!”

Bauer Media B2B group editor Stephen Briers said “We’re thrilled that LNER has celebrated our 1,000th issue by renumbering a locomotive. Not only is it excellent recognition for such a remarkable milestone but it’s also a great way for us to interact with our readers and ask them to send in their photos of the train in service.

“The Bauer RAIL team travelled from Peterborough to London on the train itself and were joined at King’s Cross by train enthusiasts including record producer Pete Waterman and former BBC newsman Nicholas Owen as well as LNER staff and executives.”

RAIL’s sincere thanks go to LNER’s managing director, David Horne for agreeing to the renumbering which has been kept securely under wraps at Neville Hill depot in Leeds for a few weeks until it first outing earlier this month.

RAIL has a special pictorial feature in their next issue (1001), featuring 91000 out and about on the East Coast Main Line and would love viewers and readers to contribute.

Please do send through your photographs to the team at rail@bauermedia.co.uk.

- ENDS -

For further press information, please contact:

Jyoti Mand, Senior Communications Executive

E: jyoti.mand@bauermedia.co.uk

M:07585 651131

About RAIL Magazine

Britain’s biggest-selling modern magazine, RAIL is the voice of the rail industry. Bringing its audience breaking news as well as unrivalled opinion and insight, it is held in such high esteem that it is the only title in the industry the Department of Transport subscribes to.

About Bauer Media UK

Bauer Media UK reaches over 25 million UK consumers through a portfolio of world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Brand Network. These brands offer commercial partners access to highly engaged audiences, with creative solutions underpinned by insight and instinct. Bauer Media UK is part of the Bauer Media Group, one of the world’s largest privately owned media businesses with media assets all over the globe.