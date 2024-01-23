CARTER JOEY® SECURES PRIVATE FUNDING AND UNVEILS KEY PARTNERSHIPS WITH REI PITTSBURGH AND SCHEELS
carter joey® is thrilled to announce the completion of a private fundraising round and new partnerships with REI Pittsburgh and SCHEELS.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- carter joey®, an outdoor lifestyle brand for kids, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of a private fundraising round, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey of providing top-quality outdoor products for young adventurers. The company is also excited to reveal new partnerships with REI Pittsburgh and SCHEELS, two renowned names in the outdoor retail industry.
The private fundraising round will fuel the company’s expansion initiatives and the development of innovative products that encourage and inspire children to embrace the great outdoors. This financial support from investors underscores the confidence in the company's vision and commitment to fostering a love for adventure and exploration in the younger generation.
carter joey® is proud to align forces with REI Pittsburgh and SCHEELS, well-established leaders in the outdoor retail space. These strategic partnerships will not only enhance the company's retail presence but also provide an opportunity to reach a broader audience of families looking for high-quality outdoor products designed specifically for kids.
Co-founder Damon Claus expressed his enthusiasm for the company's growth prospects in 2024, stating, "We are thrilled to have successfully completed our private fundraising round, and the partnerships with REI Pittsburgh and SCHEELS are a testament to the value carter joey® brings to the outdoor lifestyle market for kids. This is just the beginning for us, and we are eager to continue expanding our footprint, introducing new products, and making outdoor adventures more accessible and enjoyable for children."
In addition to the exciting partnerships, carter joey® is set to unveil a new product collaboration with hit PBS KIDS series, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood this spring. As carter joey® looks ahead, Claus says, "We've achieved incredible milestones, but believe me when I say, we are just getting started. The best is yet to come, and we can't wait to share more surprises, new retail partnerships, and innovative products with our community of supporters."
For more information about carter joey® and its products, please visit www.carterjoey.com.
ABOUT CARTER JOEY®
carter joey® was launched in 2020 by Husband-and-Wife Co-Founders, Damon and Catherine Claus with the mission of helping families get outside and be active, not busy. Today, carter joey® has launched products spanning multiple outdoor categories—including their latest Magic Mittens + Beanie that feature color-changing technology. carter joey™ products are available at select retailers and www.carterjoey.com.
